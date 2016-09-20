Pravda.ru

Syrian army goes on to counteroffensive in Aleppo

20.09.2016
 


The Syrian army repelled attack of the Jabhat al-Nusra fighters Tuesday in Aleppo and launched a counteroffensive. Center for the Reconciliation of Hostile Parties in Syria reported that, 'in course of the further counteroffensive the Syrian troops under support of the Russian Aerospace Forces crushed the vanguard of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, annihilating 4 tanks, 3 combat infantry vehicles, 9 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns and up to 100 fighters.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Jabhat al-Nusra fighters and units of military opposition that joined them went on to the offensive on 19 September at the Khan Tuman direction against positions of the Syrian army in the area of military schools, the academy named after Assad and the 1070 quarter. They penetrated the government troops defence for 500m.' Prior to the terrorists' attack a massive artillery preparation had taken place from 19.30 to 20.00 which had been carried out from tanks, multiple rocket launchers and mortars. Positions of the government troops as well as civil quarters at the south-west of the Aleppo suburb were under fire,' representative of the Russian centre said. According to him, data on victims and those wounded among the Syrian military and civil residents is being specified.

