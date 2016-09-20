Pravda.ru

US faces growing numbers of Putin’s admirers

20.09.2016
 


The number of Vladimir Putin's admirers in the West is growing, the American newspapers write. The Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is being constantly criticized by the Western leaders, evidences growing numbers of his admirers in the United States, the Financial Times stated.

Results of the Economist's and YouGov's polls show that only 27% of the registered Republicans negatively treat the Russian president. While two years ago there were 66% of them. Beside that, 85% of the Republicans called Putin a strong leader, while only 18% of the respondents said the same about the US president Barack Obama.

What about voters who support Donald Trump at the presidential elections, the approval rating of the Russian president among them is even higher, with one-third of Trump supporters saying they view Mr Putin favourably. The FT journalists note that the shift has taken place when relations between Russia and the US are at the lowest level since the Cold War. Before that the Forsa Institute for Social Research found out that a lot of supporters of the German opposition parties as Alternative for Germany and the Left trust Vladimir Putin more than their Chancellor Angela Merkel. Financial Times believes that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin is an example of a real strong leader and it reflects the global trend.

Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause
Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause
Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA

