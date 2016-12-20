A truck crashes Christmas market in Germany



In Germany at least 12 people died and 50 got injured after a truck had run over a crowd of people. Everything happened at a crowded Christmas market along the Kurfürstendamm shopping mile in the city centre of Berlin. The truck with polish number plate from Gdansk drove into the territory of the market for about 50m. According to witnesses, the driver did it deliberately. As they said he wore a mask. He has been detained and is being interrogated now. Investigation is carried out by the criminal police of Berlin, federal prosecutors took the case over, the Minister of Justice Heiko Maas reported. Thomas de Maizière, Minister of the Interior, admitted that a lot of things evidenced that was a terror act. The driver is supposed to be a refugee who has come to Berlin from Pakistan in 2016.

