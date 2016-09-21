Pravda.ru

US president to be elected by hackers

21.09.2016
 


Why does Trump have grounds to say that elections will be rigged? What are the US elections vulnerable to? And may they be invalidated? How frauds are carried out? Whose creatures are Clinton and Trump? - Pravda.Ru conducted an interview with David Kerans, analyst for the Strategic Culture Foundation in Moscow, PhD in Russian history.

