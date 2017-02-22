Pravda.ru

Kiev threatens to deprive Moscow of veto power at UNSC

22.02.2017
 


The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has offered to deprive Russia of its veto power at the UN Security Council when taking decisions on the situation in the East of Ukraine. The reason, as he stated, is alleged Russia's being party to the conflict in Donbass. According to the UN Charter, a party which is engaged in the dispute should abstain from voting.

Statements about Russia's not being a party to the conflict in Donbass have been made both in the West and Ukraine itself. Head of the Ukrainian General Staff Muzhenko used to admit that there were no regular Russian troops in the territory of the country. 'The Ukrainian army has no fight against regular units of the Russian army,' the General said.

Later, the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier noted that there were no Russian troops in the area where operation was carried out in Donbass.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already responded to the call of Ukraine. Maria Zakharova advised Klimkin to restore order at home before trying to improve work of international mechanism.

