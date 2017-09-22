Russia and China hold joint naval drills

An active phase of international exercises "Naval interaction 2017" will be held in the Sea of Japan and in the Sea of Okhotsk. Warships of Russia's and China's navies have already set off for the mission.

"Today, the ships of the People's Liberation Army of China and the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation have set off for a mission to conduct an active phase of "Naval Interaction 2017 exercise. Commanders of the ships reported that the crews were prepared to hold the manoeuvres," the report said.

The active phase of the exercises will be held on September 22-25. Russian and Chinese seamen will work out joint actions to defend ships in anchorage, to rescue and liberate captured ships and other actions.

The warships of Russia and China will also strike artillery blows on sea targets and hold anti-submarine and search-and-rescue operations.

For the first time in such exercises, an episode will be staged to rescue the crew from a conventionally distressed submarine that rests on the seafloor.

