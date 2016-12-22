Russian Aerospace Forces annihilate 35,000 fighters in Syria



Head of the Russian Ministry of Defence Sergey Shoygu has claimed that in course of operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria 35,000 fighters were annihilated. 9,000 fighters laid down their arms. The Russian Aerospace Forces also liquidated more than 700 training camps of the fighters in Syria.

Speaking at the final meeting of the ministerial panel, where the President Putin takes part, Sergey Shoygu also stated that ready-to-fire launchers in the Russian Strategic Missile Troops make up 99%, which definitely allows to solve tasks of nuclear deterrence. Before that the Ministry of Defence also reported that modern Russian weapons had showed their reliability and effectiveness during the operation in Syria.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the Syrian army established control over the whole territory of the city of Aleppo. Now a stage of practical humanitarian acts is taking place.

