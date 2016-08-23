Pravda.ru

Video

Italy to lift anti-Russian sanctions after PM’s resign

23.08.2016
 


Italian opposition calls to carry out early election and lift anti-Russian sanctions after referendum on approval of the constitutional reform. According to MPs, Matteo Renzi's statement on conduct of parliamentary elections in 2018 regardless of the referendum's results evidences his reluctance on taking responsibility.

Thus, if Renzi remains to be in the minority and leaves his office, Rome will go the length of rapprochement with Moscow and veto further anti-Russian sanctions. MEP from the Five Star Movement Fabio Massimo Castaldo explained that Renzi's resign will allow to start a serious and constructive dialogue with Russia. 'We should lift absurd sanctions, which are not only useless politically, but also negatively reflect on the economic indices,' he said.

Another Italian opposition party, the Northern League, demands early election after the referendum and change of the county's foreign policy. The Senator Paolo Tosato pointed out that 'Renzi should step down as he has no political will and lobbies interests of some political groups rather than interests of the people'.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1387

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia s heroic tally
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia's heroic tally
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Most popular

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
The first underwater nuclear explosion was carried out at Bikini Atoll in 1946. In 2016, burkini, Islamic swimsuit, produced a social explosion on French beaches. The French Themis grossly violated...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Open Letter: Ball in your court, Mr(s). President!
Open Letter: Ball in your court, Mr(s). President!
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist

Incidents

Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service