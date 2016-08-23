Isinbayeva to deprive US of 2024 Olympics



Two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting, Russian athlete Yelena Isinbayeva, said that her election to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was a victory for the whole of Russia.

"I was very proud that we have defeated the circumstances and that out country won, because election to the IOC is not my personal victory, but that of the whole country," Yelena Isinbayeva claimed. Isinbayeva received 45 out of 70 votes for her support. She was introduced as a member of the International Olympic Committee at the closing of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Interestingly, that the United States may now lose the right to host the Olympics in 2024 because of the US-led anti-Russian campaign in sport, as Reuters reported citing a senior source at the IOC. It goes about Los Angeles, a candidate city for the summer Olympics in 2024, which struggles for the right to host the Olympics along with Paris, Rome and Budapest. "The bid from the USA may come across protests on the part of several IOC members, who remain angry about the important role that America has played in bringing doping charges against Russian athletes," the unnamed source said. The hosting city for the Summer Olympics 2024 will be announced in September 2017.

Pravda.Ru