Pravda.ru

Video

Isinbayeva to deprive US of 2024 Olympics

23.08.2016
 


Two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting, Russian athlete Yelena Isinbayeva, said that her election to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was a victory for the whole of Russia.

"I was very proud that we have defeated the circumstances and that out country won, because election to the IOC is not my personal victory, but that of the whole country," Yelena Isinbayeva claimed. Isinbayeva received 45 out of 70 votes for her support. She was introduced as a member of the International Olympic Committee at the closing of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Interestingly, that the United States may now lose the right to host the Olympics in 2024 because of the US-led anti-Russian campaign in sport, as Reuters reported citing a senior source at the IOC. It goes about Los Angeles, a candidate city for the summer Olympics in 2024, which struggles for the right to host the Olympics along with Paris, Rome and Budapest. "The bid from the USA may come across protests on the part of several IOC members, who remain angry about the important role that America has played in bringing doping charges against Russian athletes," the unnamed source said. The hosting city for the Summer Olympics 2024 will be announced in September 2017.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1633

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia s heroic tally
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia's heroic tally
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Most popular

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
The first underwater nuclear explosion was carried out at Bikini Atoll in 1946. In 2016, burkini, Islamic swimsuit, produced a social explosion on French beaches. The French Themis grossly violated...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Open Letter: Ball in your court, Mr(s). President!
Open Letter: Ball in your court, Mr(s). President!
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist

Incidents

Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service