China deploys ICBMs at Russian border



China has deployed its up-to-date intercontinental ballistic missiles DF-41 in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang, which borders on Russia. Shots were revealed in the internet yesterday. It is reported, that the Chinese People's Liberation Army is to deploy in total three brigades with the Dongfeng-41 missiles. One of the units is already in the city of Xinyang of the Henan province. The second brigade has been allegedly deployed in the city of Daqing of the Heilongjiang province, while the third one will be deployed in the Xinjiang Uyghur region to the north-west of China.

The range of missiles with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle can make up to 14,000km. Some experts have already related publication of these photos to inauguration of the US President Donald Trump and his provocative statements towards China.

Pravda.Ru