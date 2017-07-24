MiG-35 at MAKS 2017 air show

Russia showcased its MiG-35 4++ fighter jet at MAKS 2017 international air show near Moscow. The state-of-the-art aircraft has enhanced flight performance and uses latest technologies in its on-board electronics.

It is classified as a 4++ generation jet fighter by Mikoyan.The first prototype was a modification of the aircraft that previously served as a MiG-29M2 model demonstrator. In 2009, ten prototypes had been built for field trials.

The single-seat version is designated MiG-35 and the two-seat version MiG-35D. The fighter has vastly improved avionics and weapon systems, notably the new AESA radar, precision-guided targeting capability, and the uniquely designed optical locator system (OLS), relieves the aircraft from relying on ground-controlled interception (GCI) systems and enables it to conduct independent multirole mission.

Pravda.Ru