Be-200 water bomber

Designed for fire fighting, search and rescue, maritime patrol, cargo, and passenger transportation, the Be-200 aircraft has a capacity of 12 tonnes (12,000 litres, 3,170 US gallons) of water, or up to 72 passengers.

The aircraft scoops water while skimming the water surface at 90-95% of takeoff speed.

The Be-200 can also be equipped for special missions. When configured as an air ambulance, the aircraft can carry up to 30 stretcher patients and seven seated patients or medical crew. In the search and rescue role, the aircraft can be equipped with searchlights and sensors, an inflatable boat, thermal and optical surveillance systems, and medical equipment.

Pravda.Ru