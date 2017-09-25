Pravda.ru

Video

Russia to take Arab cosmonauts into space

25.09.2017
 

Russia's Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, intends to sign a framework agreement with the National Space Agency of the United Arab Emirates about the first UAE cosmonaut to the International Space Station. The cosmonaut will fly on board Russia's Soyuz spaceship already in late 2019 or in early 2020.

The cosmonaut from the Emirates shall not be referred to as a space tourist, because his flight will take place as part of the space program of the United Arab Emirates. The cosmonaut will thus obtain the status of a space flight member under attendance mission program. For the time being, it goes about two people only - the main candidate and his backup man.

Pravda.Ru

918

Popular photos

Business

Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies

Society

Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death

Most popular

Russia to take Arab cosmonauts into space
Russia to take Arab cosmonauts into space
Russia's Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, intends to sign a framework agreement with the National Space Agency of the United Arab Emirates about the first UAE cosmonaut to the International Space...
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
A new non-profit organisation appeared - the Committee to Investigate Russia - appeared in the US. The goal of the organisation is to help the Americans understand the danger of Russia's attacks on...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Policymaking: Is our system working?
Policymaking: Is our system working?

Incidents

Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un s invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Ka-52 helicopter incidentally fires missiles at spectators during Zapad 2017 drills. Video
Ka-52 helicopter incidentally fires missiles at spectators during Zapad 2017 drills. Video
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
McDonald’s employee arrested for licking sleeping woman in her flat
McDonald’s employee arrested for licking sleeping woman in her flat
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service