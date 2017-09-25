Russia to take Arab cosmonauts into space

Russia's Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, intends to sign a framework agreement with the National Space Agency of the United Arab Emirates about the first UAE cosmonaut to the International Space Station. The cosmonaut will fly on board Russia's Soyuz spaceship already in late 2019 or in early 2020.

The cosmonaut from the Emirates shall not be referred to as a space tourist, because his flight will take place as part of the space program of the United Arab Emirates. The cosmonaut will thus obtain the status of a space flight member under attendance mission program. For the time being, it goes about two people only - the main candidate and his backup man.

Pravda.Ru