Russia is ready for nuclear attack



Russian forces of the Aerospace Defence have successfully completed deployment of the first phase of the single radar field of the early Missile Attack Warning System. Radars are able to control missile launches along the border of the country within a 6,000-km radius.

The system comprises not only specialized radars like Voronezh, Daryal, Dnepr, and Volga, but also an upgraded Don radar. Before that it was used for anti-missile guidance only.

The Russian Warning System has three elements. Satellites detect launches of ballistic missiles, while ground stations figure out trajectory and direction of an attack. The Don-2N radar in the village of Sofrino near Moscow gets this data and guides anti-missiles.

For the moment alike facilities are on station in the Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, and Krasnodar regions. Deployment of all the facilities will secure Russia with an all-round defence against missile attacks.

Pravda.Ru