US predicts euro collapse

27.01.2017
 


Professor Ted Malloch, whom Donald Trump wants to appoint as an Ambassador to the EU, has claimed that the single European currency may collapse in the nearest year and a half. Speaking with the BBC, he noted that in 2017 he would short the euro.
Professor noted that he's not the only one who predicts prompt demise of the European currency: 'Joseph Stiglitz, a famous World Bank economist, has written an entire book on the subject'. Malloch believes that namely Brexit was the first step towards collapse. Thus, when Great Britain leaves the common market and Customs Union, the EU will face hard times. Given this, the US and UK could make a favourable trade deal inside three months. According to Malloch, the US will cut a lot of bilateral deals with different countries.

