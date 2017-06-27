Ukraine wants no gas from anyone

The head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrei Kobolev, asked the US to impose sanctions against all participants of the Nord Stream 2 project. Why does Ukraine want the United States to take measures that will cause damage not only to Russia but also to Europe?

Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots in the State Duma

"They do not care. Ukrainian President Poroshenko stated that Ukraine was not consuming Russian natural gas. He deceived his nation by saying that Ukraine was consuming European gas that goes from Russia to Europe via Ukraine. Yet, as long as Ukraine consumes the Russian gas, the Ukrainians should be happy about the Nord Stream 2 project. Strangely enough, Ukraine consumes the European gas that comes from Russia's Gazprom and asks the USA to sanction the members of the Nord Stream-2 project."

