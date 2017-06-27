Pravda.ru

US Navy wants old rusty warships back

27.06.2017
 

The Pentagon has listened to the call from President Donald Trump to urgently increase the strength of the US Navy. It is too expensive to build new warships, so the Pentagon has decided to bring back the good old decommissioned ships.

The US Navy may reanimate old missile frigates of Oliver Hazard Perry class. The last "Perry" was withdrawn from the US Navy in 2015.

The decommissioned ships had been used for different purposes. Some of them were used as targets during naval exercises, others were sold to US allies. Not that long ago, two missile frigates set off to patrol the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan paid 190 million dollars for the vessels. Many years have passed since their modernization, so it is unclear whether they may indeed strengthen the American navy.

