What can Russia expect from John Huntsman?

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow expects new US Ambassador to Russia, to remove the rubble of bilateral relations between Russia and the United States. Most likely, the new US ambassador to Russia will be John Huntsman.

According to Ryabkov, "as soon as Huntsman arrives in Moscow, the Kremlin will immediately launch a dialogue with him to clear up the heavily obstructed way of the development of US-Russian relations.

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has voted for the candidacy of John Huntsman for the post of US Ambassador to Russia, and his candidacy has been sent for approval to the Senate. The Russian authorities have already given preliminary consent to Huntsman's work in Moscow.

