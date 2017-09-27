Pravda.ru

Video

What can Russia expect from John Huntsman?

27.09.2017
 

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow expects new US Ambassador to Russia, to remove the rubble of bilateral relations between Russia and the United States. Most likely, the new US ambassador to Russia will be John Huntsman.

According to Ryabkov, "as soon as Huntsman arrives in Moscow, the Kremlin will immediately launch a dialogue with him to clear up the heavily obstructed way of the development of US-Russian relations.

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has voted for the candidacy of John Huntsman for the post of US Ambassador to Russia, and his candidacy has been sent for approval to the Senate. The Russian authorities have already given preliminary consent to Huntsman's work in Moscow.

Pravda.Ru

1003

Popular photos

Business

Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Euro declines after Merkel s victory
Euro declines after Merkel's victory
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy

Society

Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children s farms for foreign adoptive parents
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children's farms for foreign adoptive parents

Most popular

Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Rosneft has become the largest investor in Iraqi Kurdistan, having invested almost $4 billion in oil and gas deals in the region. However, the referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
The passenger jetliner of FlyDubai airline crashed in Russia's Rostov-on-Don on March 19, 2016, killing all on board
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Policymaking: Is our system working?
Policymaking: Is our system working?

Incidents

Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un s invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service