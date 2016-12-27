Pravda.ru

Henry Kissinger to upend US-Russia relations

27.12.2016
 


Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger may become a mediator between Moscow and Washington in the Trump's Administration. As the Bild newspaper reported with a reference to sources in the transitional team of Donald Trump, the businessman appreciates experience of Mr Kissinger during the times of the Cold War and hopes for the diplomat's capability to reach agreements with the Chinese government.
Former State Secretary has known Vladimir Putin since the fall of the Berlin Wall and has met with him numerous times. The author is sure that Donald Trump will lift sanctions against Russia on advice of Henry Kissinger as well as admit its influence on the post-Soviet countries, namely between Poland and Iran, Afghanistan and China.

