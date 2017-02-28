US nuclear forces ready for war with Russia



The US has carried out the most large-scale exercises of the strategic nuclear forces for the latest years. Under the scenario, a hybrid conflict in Europe turns into a global nuclear war the US is involved in.

The Global Lightning 17 manoeuvres took place from 7 to 17 February. Acts in case of a conflict with another nuclear state in the European theatre of war were exercised. If before only one option of combat acts used to be exercised, this time appliance of all the possible schemes was rehearsed. Officers from Australia, Canada, Denmark and Great Britain took part in the drills.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US intelligence conducted a research in late January on whether the Russian and Chinese state structures would be capable of surviving a nuclear strike. The results have not been revealed.

