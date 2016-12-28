US indignant at Erdogan’s accusation of ISIS support

Pravda.ru

Spokesman of the US State Department Mark Toner claimed that affirmation of the Turkish President Recep Erdogan on support of terrorists in Syria by the US-led coalition was "ludicrous."
Speaking at a press-conference, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he had official proof of support rendered by the US and coalition to ISIS fighters. As the Turkish leader reported, for the moment the US 'renders support to terror groups. The case is about ISIS and groups of the Syrian Kurds, including the Democratic Union Party and its combat wing of the People's Protection Units. There is evidence, with photos and videos'.
As Pravda.Ru reported, Barack Obama has acknowledged that the US was guilty of the IS occurrence. And for the latest months, the US-led coalition has reduced the number of strikes against fighters. Beside that, Barack Obama lifted restrictions on weapons supply to Syria.

