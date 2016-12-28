Pravda.ru

Video

NATO to mine Europe

28.12.2016
 


The US military decided to resume use of the Volcano mine dispenser system, which has not been used since the end of the Cold War. As the Pentagon reported, Volcano may become an important suppression tool for a potential adversary. It will be restored to fully mission capable status in 2018.
Contingent of the US troops in Europe will be one of the key users. Volcano is a project of the Cold War, when military strategists were thinking of a tank breakthrough. The main task of this system is prompt mining of the territory at critical directions of tank approach in order to slow down their advance and to allow own anti-tank units time for deployment.
As Maj. Thomas Campbell, spokesman of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), claimed, Volcanoes will not be used just to create obstacles for advancing troops, but to guide the enemy into certain terrain, where aviation and artillery will be able to strike them. Beside that, starting in 2018 the US Army plans to field the Spider 1A system, which represents a next stage of munition development - a net of remote controlled smart mines.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1331

Popular photos

Business

Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?

Society

Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Most popular

Honoring the Peace Corps Tradition
Honoring the Peace Corps Tradition
Peace Corps.... Say that aloud a few times. Then listen. As those words roll off the tongue, your spirit should soar. Just hearing the Peace Corps in a sentence sends the message of solace around the...
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Chief Auditor of the NATO, who dealt with terrorism funding countering, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes.
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
The very low New York Daily News: Journalist American gloats over Russian death
The very low New York Daily News: "Journalist" American gloats over Russian death
2017: Time for a new economic model or back to 1917?
2017: Time for a new economic model or back to 1917?
And to all, a good night
And to all, a good night
Turkey and Russia, No, not this time
Turkey and Russia, 'No, not this time'

Incidents

Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO s covert operation?
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Explosion in Moscow: Eight people injured. Video
Explosion in Moscow: Eight people injured. Video
Russia eliminates 35,000 terrorists in Syria. The West wants Russia tried for war crimes
Russia eliminates 35,000 terrorists in Syria. The West wants Russia tried for war crimes

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service