Su-27 fighter jets get ready for battle

A group of multi-purpose Su-27 fighter jets of the air base of the Baltic Fleet conducted a training air battle and intercepted an assigned air target over the Kaliningrad region.

During the maneuvers, pilots searched for the conventional violator of the air border before carrying out an attack while maneuvering away from air-to-air missiles fired by the conventional adversary.

The crews of Su-27 fighter jets also worked out piloting elements in pairs.

In addition to improving their flight skills, the crews of multi-purpose highly maneuverable Su-27 fighters are on round-the-clock combat duty, guarding the air borders of the Kaliningrad region.

Pravda.Ru thanks the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation for the provided material.

