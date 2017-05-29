Pravda.ru

Video

MC-21: Russia's new passenger aircraft

29.05.2017
 

Russia has recently held the maiden flight of the new medium-haul passenger airliner MC-21. The first flight of the MC-21 lasted for 30 minutes. Can it be a competition to Airbus and Boeing?

Viktor Gorlov, ex-deputy minister of civil aviation of the USSR

"Technically, it can, but we do not know what kind of a plane it will be in practice. It will take a lot of time to understand it. It can be a competition in theory, but I can not say anything on whether it can be a competition in practice. Time will show. Yet, it is very important that Russia will have its own medium-haul aircraft after Superjet. This gives us a hope that the Russian aviation industry will revive. This is a very important event in Russia's industry, but the new airplane should also be competitive."

Pravda.Ru

1160

Popular photos

Business

Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary

Society

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

Most popular

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Specialists denied reports about a flying saucer that had been found in Antarctica. It turned out that the saucer was just a rock
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth
Make no mistake about it, Seth Rich is a name you should remember. He is an world class hero who gave his life for truth. He was Director of Voter Expansion Data for the DNC (Democratic National...
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth
The Assault on Trump
The Assault on Trump
Erdogan-Trump Meeting, the Deep State and the Reality of YPG
Erdogan-Trump Meeting, the Deep State and the Reality of YPG
North Korea and the legal issue
North Korea and the legal issue
Zbigniew Brzezinski: A Cold Warrior
Zbigniew Brzezinski: A Cold Warrior
The Wages of War is Death
The Wages of War is Death

Incidents

South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North
South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North
Another Syria in the making in South-East Asia
Another Syria in the making in South-East Asia
Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion
Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion
Russia reports 11 ceasefire violations in Syria in one day
Russia reports 11 ceasefire violations in Syria in one day
May storm in Moscow: 11 killed
May storm in Moscow: 11 killed
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service