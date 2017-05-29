MC-21: Russia's new passenger aircraft

Russia has recently held the maiden flight of the new medium-haul passenger airliner MC-21. The first flight of the MC-21 lasted for 30 minutes. Can it be a competition to Airbus and Boeing?

Viktor Gorlov, ex-deputy minister of civil aviation of the USSR

"Technically, it can, but we do not know what kind of a plane it will be in practice. It will take a lot of time to understand it. It can be a competition in theory, but I can not say anything on whether it can be a competition in practice. Time will show. Yet, it is very important that Russia will have its own medium-haul aircraft after Superjet. This gives us a hope that the Russian aviation industry will revive. This is a very important event in Russia's industry, but the new airplane should also be competitive."

Pravda.Ru