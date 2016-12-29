Pravda.ru

Video

Al-Nusra fighters leave arsenal of US weapons

29.12.2016
 


In Aleppo fighters have left stores with great quantity of weapons, significant part of which was made in the US. Weapons could have been supplied under the guise of humanitarian aid as well.
As a high-level source in the Syrian security bodies revealed, 'stores with weapons worth millions of dollars were detected. The majority is made in the US. However, it was no surprise, as Damascus has pointed several times at supplies for terrorists in Aleppo named as moderate opposition from the Turkish territory, which were funded by a range of Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf. Beside that, some weapons were stolen from stores of the Syrian army'.
Before that, it became known that fighters of the Jabhat al-Nusra group obtained anti-tank TOW missiles directly from the US, as one of the commanders of the terror group told the German journalist Jurgen Todenhofer.
The British BBC Channel also reported, that the IS group in Iraq had intercepted weapons the Western countries supplied to 'moderate opposition' in Syria many times.
According to serial numbers, significant part of the detected weapons was legally purchased by the US and Saudi Arabian governments from East European plants.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1487

Popular photos

Business

Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?

Society

Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Most popular

Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Russia's Ministry for Transportation does not consider a terrorist attack to be one of the versions that led to the crash of the Tu-154 passenger airliner of the Russian Defence Ministry in the Black...
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
One of the works by world-famous soothsayer Nostradamus mentioned the Northern King. Nostradamus wrote about the ruler of Aquilon, whom specialists correlate with the Russian Federation
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
2017: Time for a new economic model or back to 1917?
2017: Time for a new economic model or back to 1917?
The very low New York Daily News: Journalist American gloats over Russian death
The very low New York Daily News: "Journalist" American gloats over Russian death
Emperor Twitteritus Trumparonious: Birth on Total Lunar Eclipse, 666 Signs
Emperor Twitteritus Trumparonious: Birth on Total Lunar Eclipse, 666 Signs
And to all, a good night
And to all, a good night

Incidents

Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO s covert operation?
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Russia mourns 92 victims of Tu-154 disaster. Most bodies remain inside sunken aircraft
Russia mourns 92 victims of Tu-154 disaster. Most bodies remain inside sunken aircraft
First plane with ten bodies of Tu-154 crash lands in Moscow
First plane with ten bodies of Tu-154 crash lands in Moscow
Libyan hijackers demand political asylum in EU
Libyan hijackers demand political asylum in EU

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service