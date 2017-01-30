US estimates Russia’s and China’s ability to survive nuclear strike



The US intelligence has been figuring out capability of the Russian and Chinese state agencies to survive a nuclear strike. The analysis is being carried out at the request of the US Congress, which is concerned about 'growing military power of Beijing and intentions of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin'.

Research of the US National Intelligence and Strategic Command will comprise location and description of the underground facilities, which are of political and military importance. The analysis will also estimate ability of the leadership to survive, that is of the military command and governance structures of Russia and China.

Before that the US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States should strengthen and expand its nuclear potential.

Pravda.Ru