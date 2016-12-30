Russia presents counter measures to US sanctions



Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has presented President Vladimir Putin with alternative response to new US sanctions. In particular, the Foreign Minister offered to dispatch home the same number of US diplomats - 31 employees of the US Embassy in Moscow and 4 people from the consulate general in Saint Petersburg. The US diplomats will be also deprived of their country house in Serebryany Bor forest and a store on the Dorozhnaya Street in Moscow as part of the counter measures.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US declared about new sanctions against Russia yesterday because of cyber attacks it had allegedly carried out. In particular, 35 Russian diplomats from the Embassy in Washington and consulate general in San Francisco were declared persona non grata. Along with their families they should leave the US territory in 72 hours.

Beside that, the State Department closed access to two complexes in Maryland and in New York which belong to the Russian government. The White House also announced imposition of sanctions against the Russian special services, including the Main Intelligence Directorate and Federal Security Service, as they believe they are involved in cyber attacks. Sanctions presuppose blockade of property and ban to visit the US.

