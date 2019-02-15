World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia

World » Former USSR

The majority of experts in the field of armaments admit that made-in-Russia weapons can be referred to as best weapons in the world. To substantiate this point, suffice it to recall that many countries make their own ripoffs of world-famous Russian weapons.

Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia. 63415.jpeg

AK-47: A truly universal weapon

With many state-of-the-art technologies in the field of small arms шт their hands, the US Special Operations Command decided to launch the production of American assault rifle that would duplicate Russia's iconic AK-47.

It is believed that the Americans intend to create a replica of the modified Kalashnikov machine gun and the heavy machine gun NSV Utes ("Cliff"). The Americans decided to take a purely American approach to the issue and announced a competition for a grant to launch the production of the new weapon. The winning company will need to take its own effort to obtain technical data for the new weapon.

S-300 anti-aircraft missile system

It is the United States that wants to have its own version of the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Not so long ago, a major conflict sparked over the transportation of S-300 systems to Syria following the incident with the shootdown of the Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft.

Experts believe that the technological data, which the Americans intend to use for the production of their new anti-aircraft system are similar to Russia's S-300 Favorit. It may well be the fact that the data were stolen.

T-62 tank

In pursuit of technical novelties in the defence industry, China stole the T-62 tank technology in 1969. During the conflict on the Ussuri River for the island of Damansky, the Chinese stole a new T-62.

In the midst of hostilities, a group of T-62 tanks was supposed to roll on the ice of the river behind the island and attack the Chinese. However, as soon as the tanks traveled around the island, the Chinese attacked them. Three tanks managed to return, but the fourth one was damaged and left on the neutral side. The Chinese tugged the T-62 to their side of the river. Subsequently, they disassembled the tank to build their own replica for the Chinese army.

Little boy who survived Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion recovers completely Little boy who survived Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion recovers completely
Topics ak-47 kalashnikov russian army russian arms russian weapons il-20 shootdown russian armed forces s-300 missile defense system
Comments
Topical Analytics
Former USSR
Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia
Columnists
A Season for May-December Romance
Americas
The Great GOP Tax Cut Heist a Year Later
News All >
Readers' top
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
The Great GOP Tax Cut Heist a Year Later
Little boy who survived Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion recovers completely
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA

The Kremlin believes that new possible sanctions against Russia may lead to disastrous consequences, as Washington's actions will come contrary to the generally accepted rules of international trade

New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Americas
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Companies
How Rustem Magdeev helped Emil Gaynulin withdraw Gazprom money abroad
Europe
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
Columnists
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela

Sergey Lavrov slammed the US attempt to disguise its interventionist aims for regime change in Venezuela behind a UNSC draft resolution Moscow rejects.

Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
News from the Kremlin
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
Europe
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
Americas
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Companies
How Rustem Magdeev helped Emil Gaynulin withdraw Gazprom money abroad

How many other secrets does the story of the Graff Diamonds jewellery store hold - the store, which Rustem Magdeev and Emil Gaynulin opened in Cyprus?

How Rustem Magdeev helped Emil Gaynulin withdraw Gazprom money abroad
Little boy who survived Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion recovers completely
Real life stories
Little boy who survived Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion recovers completely
Anomalous phenomena
A Marketer's Guide to Spending Habits of Millennials in Eastern Europe
Americas
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Dmitry Sudakov Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission The Great GOP Tax Cut Heist a Year Later Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Britain: Lifeless, defeated and living an "over the top" moment Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
US nano weapon killed Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, scientists say
The Great GOP Tax Cut Heist a Year Later
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.