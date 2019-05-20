Zelensky will continue extermination of Russians in Ukraine - blogger

Russia convenes a meeting of the UN Security Council after Ukraine passed the law on the state language in Ukraine. Grigory Tarasenko, a blogger from Odessa, believes that Zelensky will suppress the resistance of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine.

According to Moscow, Ukraine's law about the state language comes contrary to both the essence and the spirit of the Minsk agreements. However, Oleg Nikolenko, the Speaker of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, called Russia's initiative about the extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council an "act of absurdity."

Ukrainian blogger from Odessa, Grigory Tarasenko, told Pravda.Ru, that the meeting of the UN Security Council will not change anything. "The UN once said that it was not good to burn people alive on May 2, 2014 in Odessa. This time, they will say that the language law is bad. It will not change anything," he said.

"The Americans supported the Nazi group that settled in Kiev, and they will keep supporting it. All those pro-Russian or anti-fascist movements went underground, escaped or were jailed. It doesn't hold water when they say that people will defend their rights. The police will come, some activists will be caught and jailed, some others will simply disappear. This is how they do their business - they just kill, because Nazis cannot do otherwise," Grigory Tarasenko told Pravda.Ru.

According to the blogger, many Russian-speaking people in Ukraine think that Russia simply dumped them. "Therefore, no one will either climb on the barricades or take arms in their hands," he added.

The blogger believes that Ukraine's new President Vladimir Zelensky will not take effort to destroy the system. "There is a hope that he will try to minimize all this idiocy, because 73 percent of people voted for him. Yet, Zelensky will not crack down on that Nazi gang, because he does not have any support for this. The party that he is building - The Servant of the People - cannot be a support, because a half of it will be made of all sorts of Ukrainian patriots," Tarasenko said.

On April 25, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law "On the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language." As many as 270 Ukrainian MPs voted for the bill, 39 voted against it, four abstained.

In accordance with the new law, all civil servants, including doctors, teachers, military, athletes, artists, must speak Ukrainian both on duty and in public. In addition, knowledge of the language is now one of the basic conditions for taking top positions in the country. A half of all Ukrainian press publications will be published in the state language. Shop assistants and restaurant employees will have to respond in Ukrainian if a customer addressed them in Ukrainian. In case of violation of the rules, citizens will bear administrative responsibility in the form of fines from 3,400 to 8,500 hryvnia (from $130 to $325).