Israeli Hardliners Dreaming of War on Iran

Netanyahu and fascist hardliners dominating the Knesset have been dreaming of war on Iran for decades, wanting Washington to act preemptively.



Iran is Israel’s main regional rival – yet poses no threat to the Jewish state or any others. Longstanding Israeli aims are for achieving Middle East dominance, along with Washington’s regional presence.



In 1982, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs senior advisor Oded Yinon published a document calling for regional conquest and dominance.



The Zionist plan for regional hegemony was and remains a clear statement of its longterm aims.



Based on the premise that to survive, Israel must dominate the region and become a world power, it called for partitioning regional states along ethnic and sectarian lines, wanting them controlled as Israeli satellites.



According to Yinon, “(t)he existence, prosperity and steadfastness of (Israel) depend(s) upon its ability to adopt a new framework for its domestic and foreign affairs,” based on securing its material needs through winnable resource wars and Arab world divisions — a divide and conquer strategy.



Israel pursues this strategy against Iran today, wanting the country fragmented, its oil-rich Arab area separated from the rest of the country, war the way to achieve its aim, the US to do its fighting.



As for Palestinians, former Labor party leader Chaim Herzog sounded like Sharon and Netanyahu saying:



“We are certainly not willing to make partners of the Palestinians in any way in a land that was holy to our people for thousands of years,” adding:



“There can be no partner with the Jews of this land” — dispossession and resettlement of Palestinians the only option, an entire population to be denied its fundamental rights, Arabs making room for Jews in land their leadership wants exclusively for Jewish development and use.



Longstanding US/Israeli plans call for redrawing the Middle East map, replacing independent governments with pro-Western puppet regimes, partitioning them for easier control, looting their resources, exploiting their people, and cracking down hard on nonbelievers.



Iran is their prime target. Achieving their hegemonic aims requires eliminating the country’s sovereign independence, returning it to US client state status, gaining control over its vast oil and gas resources, exploiting its people as serfs.



According to the Hebrew-language Israeli broadsheet Israel Hayom, if war erupts between the US and Iran, the Jewish state won’t get involved unless attacked. Baloney!



The US and Israel partner in all their wars. If the Trump regime preemptively attacks Iran, Israel will surely get involved as a junior partner.



Given Iran’s ability to hit back hard if attacked, including against Israeli cities, military and nuclear facilities, as well as US regional forces, bases, and warships, war is unlikely in my judgment.



Yet with warmongering extremists running Trump’s geopolitical agenda, anything is possible.



On Monday, Israeli military intelligence-connected DEBKAfile turned truth on its head, claiming a single rocket fired on Baghdad’s green zone, causing no casualties or harm, “had Iran’s signature.”



Not a shred of evidence suggests it. What possible reason would Iran have to attack the US-controlled area, including its embassy.



If otherwise was the case, the rocket would have struck a target aimed at. Instead it was nothing more than a harmless bang. A statement from the embassy said there were no casualties or damage. If it was an attempted false flag, it was poorly executed.



DEBKAfile lied, falsely claiming Iranian responsibility for sabotage on Saudi and UAE oil tankers last week, as well as for a strike on Saudi pumping stations, while admitting the incidents caused no real harm.



Time and again, Iran is falsely blamed for things it had nothing to do with. The same goes for all US and Israeli adversaries, blaming them for crimes committed against them.



On Sunday, Trump said “I don’t want to fight,” indicating his reluctance to attack Iran or Venezuela militarily. Going this far would be foolhardy, targeting two nations able to hit back hard.



In a separate article, I stressed that Trump’s overriding objective is getting reelected in November 2020. He’ll likely pursue whatever policies serves that aim.



Preemptively launching one or more wars against nations threatening no one could cost him a second term if the toll on US forces is high.



Body bags returning home in large numbers could make him a one-term president, especially if his Dem opponent and media oppose his actions for political advantage.



War on either country would likely become quagmires like ongoing conflicts, achieving nothing but feeding insatiable military, industrial, security, media complex interests — profiting hugely at the expense of world peace and stability, ignoring the human toll.



