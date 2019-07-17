The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled

Czech political scientist Marek Kyncl said in an interview with ParlamentníListy.cz website that the work of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had nothing to do with professional criminological work.

Speaking about the investigation into the crash of Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines over Ukraine in 2014, Marek Kyncl pointed out a few curious details. First of all, the serial number of the missile, which shot down the Boeing, indicated that the missile had been delivered to the military unit located on the territory of Ukraine. This is evidenced in the documents provided by the Russian side.

Secondly, important witnesses to the case have never been interrogated. Some of them have either disappeared or died. Kyncl refers to Ukrainian flight dispatcher Anna Petrenko, who changed the course of the aircraft over the area where the hostilities took place. Shortly after the disaster, she went on an unpaid leave and disappeared without a trace. The air traffic data obtained by Ukrainian radar stations, as well as audio recordings of conversations between flight control officers had been kept secret, the expert said.

Another important witness to the case is Colonel Ruslan Grinchak, the commander of the 164th radio-technical brigade that was operating in the area of the crash. Grinchak has not been interrogated either. According to Kyncl, this officer could provide important information about the tragedy, because during the Ukrainian Air Force exercise in Odessa in 2016, he said that one could shoot down "another Malaysian Boeing."

Another important witness is Vladislav Voloshin, a pilot and then deputy general director of the Nikolaev Airport. Voloshin flew a fighter jet to patrol the area where the Boeing was shot down. Voloshin reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest, Kyncl noted.

Thirdly, the Americans did not provide any satellite photos even though there was a US satellite in the area of the crash site. To crown it all, photo and video materials that can be found on youtube.com, as well as materials provided by non-governmental organizations, such as the Bellingcat Investigative Journalist Group, cannot be considered as evidence for the trial, the Czech expert believes.

As for the suspects, whose names the JIT has recently announced, Marek Kyncl says that Igor Girkin-Strelkov at that time was the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the People's Republic of Donetsk, while Sergei Dubinsky was in charge of its intelligence service. Leonid Kharchenko served as an intelligence officer of the People's Republic of Donetsk and was a direct subordinate to Sergei Dubinsky. None of the suspects could work as air defense system operator. They could technically give an order to shoot down the aircraft, but it was not them, who launched the missile, the Czech political scientist noted.

In his opinion, there is no reason, for which militants should be interested in the crash of a civilian aircraft. "The reasons, for which these people will be judged, will have little to do with the crash of the plane," Kyncl said. "The real culprits, as well as the cause of this crime, will most likely remain secret," Marek Kyncl said.