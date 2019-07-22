World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event

World » Europe print

The authorities of Israeli made an unusual decision on how they are going to celebrate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army. Israeli officials preferred not to go to Poland for official events - they invited Vladimir Putin to Israel instead.

Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event. 63684.jpeg

An article penned by Marcin Makowski for Wirtualna Polska Media publication says that it was Israeli President Reuven Rivlin who invited Putin. "We must show clear resistance to racism and hatred in any form, and President Putin and Russia are great allies in the fight against anti-Semitism," Rivlin wrote in his invitation to Putin adding that Russia and her president are committed to supporting Israel's security.

Makowski then wrote that Warsaw was going to celebrate the event on January 27 of 2020, but the Russian president was not invited, because Poland was unwilling to see the leader of the state, the successor of which was responsible for aggression against Rzeczpospolita (Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, old name of Poland - ed.) on September 17, 1939, and today - for war with Georgia, the annexation of the Crimea and for the bloody conflict with Ukraine. Yet, even though Poland has shown Putin his place, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu organized an alternative celebration on January 26, at the Yad Vashem Museum (The Holocaust History Museum - ed.), the author of the article regretfully wrote.

According to Makowski, the one-day conference, which is going to be held in Jerusalem, will have an international status, so other foreign leaders are going to attend it as well. The list of guests may include Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and the new British Prime Minister.

The journalist concluded that it would be difficult to expect that those politicians could appear in Poland in less than 24 hours. The news of the conference in Jerusalem came as a blow to Poland's diplomacy. The Israeli administration is going to hold an alternative event, because Israel values its union with Russia, rather than historical truth, despite the fact that Russia violates international law, Makowski wrote. The author believes that Polish officials should not go to Israel, because Benjamin Netanyahu is mocking Warsaw.

One may assume that Poland, out of respect for historical truth, will announce that it was the Americans, who liberated Auschwitz. This "respect" also allows Poland to hold marches of Polish fascists in the streets of Polish cities and demolish monuments to Red Army soldiers. This may explain why world leaders prefer not to indulge Poland in its awkward attacks against Putin.

Whether someone likes it or not, Vladimir Putin is the President of Russia - the successor to the Soviet Union, the army of which liberated Polish concentration camps. It was not Soviet, but Polish collaborators, who had delivered Jews to Nazis. Not that long ago, Israeli politicians said that the Poles "suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk." The statement caused a diplomatic scandal, which led to the abolition of the Visegrad Group summit in Israel.

As for the post-war "occupation" of Poland, we would recommend Makowski ask elderly Poles, whether they had suffered during the years of communism and whether they were unfree. In any case, Poland is not a completely free state today - the country is economically and politically dependent on the EU and the United States, including in its position on the Crimea and the Donbass.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
News All >
Last materials
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey
US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old
Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
News from the Kremlin
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
News from the Kremlin
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
News from the Kremlin
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Lyuba Lulko Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The case of Ivan Golunov: Who made a mistake?
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.