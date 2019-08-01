World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?

World » Americas print

What forces could Donald Trump offer Russia to extinguish Siberian wildfires? How could it change the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States in the future?

Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?. 63723.jpeg
Source: kremlin.ru

On July 31, Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin and offered help to extinguish wildfires in Siberia. The Russian president thanked his US counterpart for the initiative and promised to accept the offer, if need be. Putin told Trump that the situation in Siberia was under control. There was a special aviation squadron formed to combat wildfires. Putin also ordered to have the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry involved.

Konstantin Blokhin, political scientist, an Americanist and expert at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Pravda.Ru that offering help to foreign countries is normal international practice. "When, for example, there are wildfires in Greece or in Spain, Russia offers those countries its help as well. Trump simply followed the rules of political ethics, there is nothing extraordinary here," the expert said.

"Despite the complexity of Russian-American relations, we still inform each other on issues related to terrorism to prevent terrorist attacks at the level of special services," Konstantin Blokhin added.

According to the political scientist, if Russia accepts assistance from the USA, it would mean that Russia is totally incapable of solving its domestic problems. More importantly, in this particular case, it goes about the invitation of foreign - US military men to Russia. "Just picture this situation: we provide humanitarian aid to Syria and, suddenly, we cannot solve something without the Americans. This is not an option, of course," the political scientist noted.

"Taking into consideration the complexity of the domestic political situation in the United States and the toxic topic of Russia, Putin would put Trump in an awkward position if he accepted the offer. Trump has seen so much criticism for his alleged collusion with Russia, and now he would send an aircraft to Russia to help extinguish the fires. He would then have to deal with a storm of criticism again," Konstantin Blokhin concluded.

Undoubtedly, Russia will be able to cope with the problem of wildfires in Siberia. Yet, it would be interesting to see what Trump could offer, how US rescuers could cooperate with their Russian colleagues and what influence it would show on the relations between Russia and the USA in the future. Sometimes one needs to cast the routine aside and act in an extraordinary way to break through, especially, if we want to improve relations with the United States. Why do we need bad relations with the States?

There is another aspect here, a moral one: think well about people, and they will become better.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Asia
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Columnists
Heroic Ages – Young and Old
News All >
Last materials
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Heroic Ages – Young and Old
Masterchef Australia: Judge finds out he is axed by social media
Beauty blogger killed in Moscow, then packed into suitcase
Russia does not mind another arms race with USA
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
Man carrying 14 gold bars in his stomach arrested at airport
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses

The United States did not stay on top of the world for too long. Bipolar times are coming again. The world will be different in the future, and everyone understands it already today. What kind of the world will it be?

World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Columnists
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Fighters of another Russian PMC killed in Syria
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses

The United States did not stay on top of the world for too long. Bipolar times are coming again. The world will be different in the future, and everyone understands it already today. What kind of the world will it be?

World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Columnists
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Former USSR
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
Columnists
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution

No one talks about the roots of the protest actions that took place in Moscow over the weekend. Most likely, they are not about the registration of certain individuals by the Moscow City Duma as candidates

Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Man carrying 14 gold bars in his stomach arrested at airport
Real life stories
Man carrying 14 gold bars in his stomach arrested at airport
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Fighters of another Russian PMC killed in Syria
Columnists
The United Kingdom needs to reinvent itself
Lyuba Lulko Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia? Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead? Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Masterchef Australia: Judge finds out he is axed by social media Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
The case of Ivan Golunov: Who made a mistake?
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Poroshenko stands behind Russian tanker seizure - Russian senator
Boris Johnson: Russophile or Russophobe?
Poroshenko stands behind Russian tanker seizure - Russian senator
Poroshenko stands behind Russian tanker seizure - Russian senator
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Fighters of another Russian PMC killed in Syria
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.