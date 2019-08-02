World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident

World » Americas print

US President Donald Trump signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russia for the alleged chemical attack in Salisbury, the UK.

Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident. 63726.jpeg

Trump explained to lawmakers that his order instructs the Secretary of Treasury, in consultations with the Secretary of State, to take certain actions to impose sanctions on Russia in accordance with the law on chemical weapons. In particular, it goes about the decision to obstruct the provision of loans, as well as financial and technical assistance to Russia.

In addition, the decree bans US banks from providing any loans to the government of Russia, except for loans to purchase food or other agricultural goods or products.

The decree notes that it relates to the implementation of the provision of the law, which provides the executive branch with a right to choose from a number of restrictions that may be imposed on the country that violated the law on chemical weapons.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives called on US President Donald Trump to proceed to the second stage of sanctions against the Russian Federation for the incident in the UK.

On March 4, 2018, former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia for spying for the UK, and his daughter Yulia were, according to the British side, exposed to Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.

London claims that the Novichok was developed in Russia. Moscow strongly rejected all allegations, pointing out that Novichok programs had not existed either in Russia or in the USSR. According to the Russian authorities, all chemical weapons had been destroyed in accordance with international agreements.

The USA imposed the first package of sanctions for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter on August 27, 2018 as part of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Prohibition Act from 1991. The package was relatively soft: it banned exports of military and dual-purpose products to Russia (a number of exceptions was provided) and prohibited buying arms from Russia.

The second package of sanctions included measures to lower the level of bilateral diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, or even their complete suspension. It also stipulated for the total ban of exports of US goods to Russia, with the exception of food, as well as imports of Russian goods by the United States, including oil and petroleum products. The sanctions of the second package also deprived Russian airlines controlled by the Russian government of the right to land in the USA. To crown it all, Washington intended to block loans to Moscow through international financial organizations.

The Trump administration eventually had to impose some of the sanctions after US intelligence agencies could not prove that Russia had stopped using chemical weapons.

The Russian ruble started losing its value against the euro and the dollar due to the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. The ruble has already dropped to 65 rubles per one dollar. The euro has climbed to 72 rubles per one euro.

The ruble is weakening even despite the fact that oil prices have been growing recently after the strongest decline in four years. The price on Brent oil rose by almost two percent to $61.70 per barrel, WTI - by 1.5% to $54.82 per barrel.

The new sanctions cause the Russian stock market to drop as well. The Russian stock market opened on Friday, August 2, with a drop in blue chips stocks. MICEX and RTS indices lost 1.2-2%, during the first minute of trading.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
Columnists
Danger: Red alert for Boris Johnson
Americas
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
News All >
Last materials
OMON fighters brutally attack Spartak football fans
Danger: Red alert for Boris Johnson
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Heroic Ages – Young and Old
Masterchef Australia: Judge finds out he is axed by social media
Beauty blogger killed in Moscow, then packed into suitcase
Russia does not mind another arms race with USA
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses

The United States did not stay on top of the world for too long. Bipolar times are coming again. The world will be different in the future, and everyone understands it already today. What kind of the world will it be?

World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
Former USSR
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses

The United States did not stay on top of the world for too long. Bipolar times are coming again. The world will be different in the future, and everyone understands it already today. What kind of the world will it be?

World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Americas
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia

Moscow and New Delhi signed "fairly large contracts" some time ago. R-27 missiles will be used for Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters of the Indian Air Force

India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Former USSR
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
Dmitry Sudakov Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Danger: Red alert for Boris Johnson Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Oil prices ups and downs: Russia wins if Iran loses
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Oil prices ups and downs: Russia wins if Iran loses
Heroic Ages – Young and Old
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Donald Trump Is the Worst Boyfriend You Ever Had
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Fighters of another Russian PMC killed in Syria
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.