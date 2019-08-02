World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

USA's new military strategy dooms Russia to eternal fire

World » Americas print

According to a new version of the US military strategy, the United States is determined to restrain Russia militarily to prevent Russia's advancement to any regions of the world by creating new conflict situations near Russian borders.

USA's new military strategy sentences Russia to eternal fire. 63727.jpeg

According to General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Moscow will be forced to act to ensure its security in the first place and will thus be unable to carry out "aggressive movement on the planet." In a nutshell, the USA wants to keep the Russian army within the borders of the former USSR, and the United States will take direct action to cause such situations to occur.

Andrei Koshkin, a member of the Association of Military Political Scientists, told Pravda.Ru that the USA wants a fire on the threshold of our house to burn continuously. "In the format of this concept, military operations in the south-east of Ukraine should be maintained by all forms and means. The USA does not want to settle the conflict in Ukraine  - this is out of the question, because Ukraine is controlled externally from Washington today," the expert noted.

"The conflict between North Korea and the United States of America continues on the perimeter of our borders, the conflict between India and Pakistan has resumed, whereas in the Balkan region, another conflict may evolve to an armed confrontation between Serbia and Kosovo."

"As part of the new military strategy, the United States wants to shift the responsibility for the escalation of tensions in the world to Russia. At the same time, the Americans have pulled out from the INF Treaty. This move raised serious concerns in Europe, because the USA is supposed to protect Europe. Washington had to make excuses instead.

As for the situation in Venezuela, Andrei Koshkin believes that Russia is seeking objective observation of international law. "Why on Earth does the US President appoint a new President of Venezuela when the people of the country elected Maduro?" the military expert wondered.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
What Putin knows about USA's lunar missions
Americas
USA's new military strategy dooms Russia to eternal fire
Americas
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
News All >
Last materials
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
OMON fighters brutally attack Spartak football fans
Danger: Red alert for Boris Johnson
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Heroic Ages – Young and Old
Masterchef Australia: Judge finds out he is axed by social media
Beauty blogger killed in Moscow, then packed into suitcase
Russia does not mind another arms race with USA
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses

The United States did not stay on top of the world for too long. Bipolar times are coming again. The world will be different in the future, and everyone understands it already today. What kind of the world will it be?

World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
Former USSR
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses

The United States did not stay on top of the world for too long. Bipolar times are coming again. The world will be different in the future, and everyone understands it already today. What kind of the world will it be?

World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Americas
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
Asia
India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia

Moscow and New Delhi signed "fairly large contracts" some time ago. R-27 missiles will be used for Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters of the Indian Air Force

India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Americas
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Former USSR
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
Dmitry Sudakov What Putin knows about USA's lunar missions Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Danger: Red alert for Boris Johnson Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s
Danger: Red alert for Boris Johnson
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Oil prices ups and downs: Russia wins if Iran loses
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Oil prices ups and downs: Russia wins if Iran loses
Heroic Ages – Young and Old
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
The alleged death of Hamza Bin Laden: Is he really dead?
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.