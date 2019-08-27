World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism

World » Americas print

How does the Hispanic population change the USA? Why don't people call Donald Trump's direct line to complain about the condition of roads and public utility services? How does the USA solve these problems and what Russia can learn from the USA at this point?

USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism. 63800.jpeg

Also read: Americans have racism under their skin

Rustem Safronov, an international journalist and correspondent for the Sputnik news agency in Washington, talked about these and other issues in an interview with Pravda.Ru

"Rustem, to which extent are the Latinos in the USA different from other groups of the population? To which extent are they isolated?"

"This is a very interesting question. When I found myself in California for the first time in 1990, I did not know English, but I knew Spanish. I could manage with my knowledge of Spanish just fine for a very long time, until I learned some English. Even if you call an organization nowadays, whether it is a clinic, a government agency - everywhere you will be offered an option to speak Spanish: "If you want to speak Spanish, press 2."

"The integration of Latin American people is very strong in the USA. First of all, they are geographical neighbours. With all their imperial arrogance, the Americans still have certain kinship under their skin. They have the same feeling even in relation to Cuba, although the political hostility against the Cubans is strong. The Americans have always thought that the Cubans broke away from the US by chance, that they still belong to the West and that they never belonged to the Soviets.

"The educated part of the US population has never been in solidarity with the official line of hostility against Cuba. The people in the US have always been opposed to the embargo against Cuba. Even now they understand that Cuba is a slightly different system, but the people there are the same. One does not notice such attitude in relation to the peoples of Eurasia. The most popular foreign language for studying in the United States is Spanish, because it has practical value."

"Is there any sort of integration, or are the Latinos building their own America?

"I think there is integration. The US becomes increasingly friendly to the Hispanic population as the share of this part of the population continuously grows. The country already produces universal personas, such as, for example, Ricky Martin, or Jennifer Lopez. They are largely North American phenomena, rather than Latin American ones."

"Do you think Russia could learn something from their system?"

"Our reformers wanted to transfer their model to Russia. They still want to make Russia become a copy of America. But all this, in general, is expressed only in the desire to switch everything to the paid basis, to reduce social benefits, etc., - to make the system cruel.

"Bernard Sanders has long been saying that this system needs to move towards socialization. Yet, Russia still tries to imitate the American model by cutting the number of state-funded places at universities, creating as many paid medical services as possible, etc.

"This is not suitable for Russia. I would take something completely different from America, for example, their local government system known as the crime watch community. We had had some of this system in the past, when there is a group of people who watch law and order in their neighbourhood."

"Is there communication between common people and the US authorities?  In Russia, the government is trying to prove what there is such communication, but in reality one can never reach them."

"They communicate with people regularly, they hold press conferences. Nowadays one can do many things online, and people can reach the authorities indeed. This system works, but there are problems too. For example, the subway system in Washington suffers from chronic underfunding. In Russia, people would revolt, if they had to wait for a train for 30 minutes. In Russia, people are used to the metro working like a clock."

Interview conducted by Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)

Topics russians americans latin america russia and usa
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism
Columnists
Top secret memo revealed: Many Russian meddlers active in America
Columnists
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
News All >
Last materials
USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism
Top secret memo revealed: Many Russian meddlers active in America
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
Russia ready to build another super bridge
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Richard Black speaks about Syria (and not only)
Russian ice hockey player Kuznetsov suspended for 4 years for cocaine
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
USA's only goal was to cast INF Treaty aside - Putin
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive

People all over the world are scratching their heads wondering what exactly happened with the big Mueller report and his subsequent sketchy testimony before Congress.

The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Russia ready to build another super bridge
Economics
Russia ready to build another super bridge
Former USSR
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Columnists
Richard Black speaks about Syria (and not only)
Columnists
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive

People all over the world are scratching their heads wondering what exactly happened with the big Mueller report and his subsequent sketchy testimony before Congress.

The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Former USSR
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Economics
Russia ready to build another super bridge
Columnists
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
Columnists
Richard Black speaks about Syria (and not only)

The war would end if the United States left Syria. Throughout the war, the U.S. has sent arms and equipment across Turkey's borders into Syria. We keep the war alive...

Richard Black speaks about Syria (and not only)
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Columnists
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Former USSR
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Columnists
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
Lyuba Lulko USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Top secret memo revealed: Many Russian meddlers active in America Contributor submission Nancy O'Brien Simpson The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Comments
USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism
Top secret memo revealed: Many Russian meddlers active in America
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Top climate change scientists to discuss Antarctica
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Russia ready to build another super bridge
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
World War Three will break out when American empire collapses
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
Americans have racism under their skin
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.