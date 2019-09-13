World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Inna Novikova

Why do Americans think of themselves as victors?

World » Americas print

When is the division of the world going to end? Why do the Americans consider themselves victors in the Cold War and no longer recognize the outcome of World War II? Why will they have to return to the global legal field? State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief Inna Novikova that the Americans have no more energy for another world war.

Why do Americans think of themselves as victors?. 63860.jpeg

"Mr. Fedorov, you said that we will again have to change our worldview and admit our mistakes that we made in 1991, because the breakup of the USSR was illegal and harmful. Who is going to initiate all these processes?"

"Firstly, there are tools and mechanisms. Legal restoration is a constitutional reform. I do not propose, roughly speaking, good steps. I'm talking about things that, if we do not make them happen, our statehood will be eliminated. This is not even a choice of mind. This is a choice of self-preservation instinct, like it was in 1941. Our struggle against Hitler came as a self-protection device, rather than a choice that we made by reason. This is the only way for us to stay alive as a nation, and this mechanism starts working. We have to restore our Fatherland."

"But we have been living as a nation for 30 years already."

"It's getting worse every day. Putin said that Russia needs to enter the level of 3.5percent of world growth. I think that Russia will experience recession and decline in living standards next year.Currently, we have no power, because we are still part of the US unipolar world. One center of power , and one center where all decisions are made is located in Washington DC. They do not care about Russia there, they will never help us.

"This is what the notion of sovereignty means. Washington officials will never do anything good to us. Yet, we still have some people who still think that someone else will take care of us. Almost all Russians used to think so in 1991, when the Americans started shipping their jeans to Russia, when the Russians were thrilled to go to eat at McDonald's."

"It was brazen idiocy in 1991."

"It is about time this idiocy should end."

"Hasn't it ended in the early 2000s?"

"No. In order for it to pass, people need to change their minds about ways of survival. People need to understand that we need to continue building our Fatherland. There were illegal decisions made to cause our nation to collapse, but now is time to restore it."

"Those who were born in Russia after 1991 are completely different people, they were growing in a completely different world. You're talking about 1991, but why not 1917? It was an illegal revolution, a conspiracy."

"This is true, but the world was divided after WWII. They divide the world as soon as wars end."

"What are your thoughts on the cold war that was not that cold at all?"

"It was not - about 20 million people were killed in that war. This process goes on an on and it doesn't look like it is going to end. There is no global war per se, but regional conflicts spark in different parts of the world all the time - everyone wants to divide their territories. This was the case in Yugoslavia, Nagorny Krabakh, Transnistria. All this is happening because the new owner wants to cancel the results of World War II. The Americans say that they do not recognize them. They believe that they won the cold war, and therefore now they do not recognize the results of World War II. They rebuild Yugoslavia the way they want, they rebuild Iraq and now target Iran. At the same time, they have no energy to hold World War Three. Today, thanks to Putin, we have been able to create a coalition of countries where more than a half of the world population lives. The Americans do not succeed in the division of the world. It is not working out for them, and they have to go back into the legal field, which is a problem for them.

"Russia must always stick to the outcome of WWII, because the results of that war mark our paramount historical national development. Why do we need any redivision of the world? Why do we have to bid farewell to Ukraine, if Ukraine became part of our Fatherland as a result of WWII?"

Topics cold war americans world war ii world war iii new world order
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Why do Americans think of themselves as victors?
Columnists
War in Syria over?
Family
Russian men and women support teen sisters, who killed their father
News All >
Last materials
Why do Americans think of themselves as victors?
War in Syria over?
Russian men and women support teen sisters, who killed their father
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Russia readies for large-scale military operation in Syria’s Idlib
Learning from a half-century of economic development in Asia
Russia admits nuclear war is possible
Trump has only two candidates to replace John Bolton
Silence! We are being killed in occupied Western Sahara!
CIA's unrivalled Russian spy disappears from his luxury US home
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Trump has only two candidates to replace John Bolton

There are two people in the administration, who are actually very significant and authoritative

Trump has only two candidates to replace John Bolton
Russia waves off threat of default and financial blackmail
Economics
Russia waves off threat of default and financial blackmail
Americas
CIA's unrivalled Russian spy disappears from his luxury US home
Asia
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Asia
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood

Why should Netanyahu be a friend of Russia? Benjamin Netanyahu is the Prime Minister of the State of Israel. He defends the national interests of the State of Israel

Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Russia waves off threat of default and financial blackmail
Economics
Russia waves off threat of default and financial blackmail
Americas
Trump has only two candidates to replace John Bolton
Columnists
The Myth of an Iranian Nuclear Threat
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia readies for large-scale military operation in Syria’s Idlib

Together with Syrian soldiers, Russian fighters will have to ensure the creation of a corridor to withdraw civilian population

Russia readies for large-scale military operation in Syria’s Idlib
Bin Laden Wins!
Columnists
Bin Laden Wins!
Columnists
The Myth of an Iranian Nuclear Threat
Columnists
The United States: A Nation on Suicide Watch
Inna Novikova Why do Americans think of themselves as victors? Inna Novikova Contributor submission War in Syria over? Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russian men and women support teen sisters, who killed their father Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Arduous "walk to freedom" in Western Sahara
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Russian men and women support teen sisters, who killed their father
Russia readies for large-scale military operation in Syria’s Idlib
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
CIA's unrivalled Russian spy disappears from his luxury US home
CIA's unrivalled Russian spy disappears from his luxury US home
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Russia admits nuclear war is possible
Can Ukraine ever recover from never-ending chaos without Russia?
Russia to sell arms to India totalling $14.5 billion
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
Netanyahu wants to build friendship with Putin on Russian soldiers’ blood
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.