World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Dmitriy Sudakov

USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future

World » Americas

The US Congressional Budget Office said that the country would spend $1.2 trillion over the upcoming 30 years to upgrade the nuclear arsenal of the United States. As much as $800 billion of the amount will be spent to maintain the existing arsenal, and $400 billion will be used to modernize strategic nuclear forces of the United States.

USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future. 61533.jpeg
Source: REX

The US navy plans to replace Ohio class nuclear submarines with state-of-the-art strategic submarine missile cruiser Columbia. The US Air Force will receive a new promising strategic bomber B-21 Raider. The US Air Force plans to completely replace all 400 Minuteman-3 ICBMs with a new promising carrier.

The money will also be spent to upgrade nuclear warheads and improve the control system for strategic nuclear forces that need to be kept at the highest level of alert for the purpose of maintaining the nuclear triad.

This is the first of such plans of the United States to analyze and forecast spending on nuclear weapons during the period of 30 years. A lot of money is to be spent on nuclear-capable aircraft and special ammunition for them.

The Budget Office of the US Congress will assign $313 billion for nuclear submarines, $149 billion for intercontinental ballistic missiles, $266 billion for strategic bombers and $44 billion for other systems. The spending nears $890 billion for the Department of Defense and $352 billion for the US Department of Energy.

The Budget Office believes that efforts to maintain combat readiness of existent arms systems will eventually cut the spending on strategic nuclear forces by 50 percent during 30 years. However, the Pentagon disliked the idea and easily proved that the weapons that the United States has now will become hopelessly obsolete as an effective deterrent factor during the upcoming two decades.

In pictures:

Despite the colossal amount of $1.2 trillion, this is only six percent of the total amount to be spent on national defense of the United States for the indicated period of 30 years.

In the structure of annual spending on national defense, the costs on strategic nuclear forces will amount to approximately 5.5 percent in 2017 before they will increase to approximately eight percent in the late 2020s - early 2030s and then drop to about 4.5 percent in the 2040s.

If the Trump administration does not resort to reasonable prudent actions in terms of financing SNF modernization programs, but opts to increase the spending on the purpose, then the costs on nuclear weapons will threaten other priority national security programs of the United States, analysts say.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Monster Sarmat missile ready for trials
Topics war USA nuclear weapons
Topical Analytics
Americas
USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future
Real life stories
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
Companies
Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites'
Readers' top
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Now reading
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites'
Companies
Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites'
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
Real life stories
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good? Видео 
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project

The United States has an artificial inspector satellite registered as a cargo spacecraft. Yet, this satellite had spent hundreds of days in Earth's orbit empty

Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Americas
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Real life stories
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons

"Do you know that the biological material is collected all over the country for different ethnic groups in different geographical area of Russia?"

US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Americas
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Terrorism
Who trained Manhattan attacker Saipov?
Columnists
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Real life stories
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally

The man, named only as Andrei, filed a police report about his misfortune to the municipal department of the Ministry for Internal Affairs

Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Disasters, catastrophes
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Americas
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Crimes
Shooting and truck ramming in Manhattan: 6 killed
Dmitriy Sudakov USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future Dmitriy Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good? Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
F-35 fall apart before supplies
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
People of color: NFL doesn't give a damn about you
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Russia makes migration law unmerciful and repressive
Terrorists work on another 9/11 for USA
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russia makes migration law unmerciful and repressive
Who trained Manhattan attacker Saipov?
Russian ice hockey team will not perform under neutral flag in South Korea
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed