Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?

06.03.2017
 
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?. 59907.jpeg

The potential of US nuclear forces enables Washington to deliver a crushing preemptive nuclear strike on any potential adversary, an article published in The Bulletin of Atomic Science magazine said. The authors of the article  say that such a state of affairs undermines strategic stability in the world. 

Experts Hans Christensen and Matthew McKinsey, having conducted a thorough analysis of the renovation of the US nuclear arsenal in 2009, noted that the program of the modernisation of US nuclear forces was served to the general public as efforts to ensure the reliability and safety of the nuclear arsenal of the country. The program does not have a goal to enhance its military capabilities. 

"In reality, however, that program has implemented revolutionary new technologies that will vastly increase the targeting capability of the US ballistic missile arsenal. This increase in capability is astonishing-boosting the overall killing power of existing US ballistic missile forces by a factor of roughly three-and it creates exactly what one would expect to see, if a nuclear-armed state were planning to have the capacity to fight and win a nuclear war by disarming enemies with a surprise first strike," the article says. 

"In the case of a Trident II 100-kt W76-1 ballistic missile warhead, the lethal distance on the ground and the CEP are roughly equal. As a result, roughly half of the warheads equipped with the old, fixed-height fuze system could be expected to fall close enough to detonate on the ground within the lethal range," the article continued. 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump set out concerns about the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3), calling it a disadvantageous agreement for the United States. However, judging from the article in The Bulletin of Atomic Science, it appears that the USA already has the advantage that Russia and China need to catch up with urgently. Is it not the case? 

Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS countries, Vladimir Yevseyev, believes that one should not be dramatic about it. "I think that the possibility of an unchallenged nuclear missile strike on Russia or China is absolutely unreal for the United States. All of these calculations are related to silo-based continental ballistic missiles. China has a mobile missile system, similar to Russia's Topol missile complex. Their destruction in the first disarming strike is unpredictable, whereas the effective range of such complexes is enough to attack the United States of America in return," the expert told Pravda.Ru. 

He also noted that China currently develops marine-based ICBMs. "In the short term, the sea component of China's strategic nuclear forces will be sufficient for a guaranteed retaliatory impact. Moreover, if China implements its ambitious project to build a canal similar to the Panama Canal, the penetration of even one Chinese submarine in the Gulf of Mexico will guarantee retaliation, because the United States has no real anti-missile defence systems in the region," said Yevseyev.  

Speaking about the article, Vladimir Yevseyev said that the style of the article reminded him of Barack Obama's rhetoric, who called the United States "exceptional." "I think that the USA does not have any exceptionalism in the nuclear field," he told Pravda.Ru

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US estimates Russia’s and China’s ability to survive nuclear strike







PRAVDA.RU
4517

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'

Most popular

USA's strategic nuclear forces get ready for war with Russia
USA's strategic nuclear forces get ready for war with Russia
The United States has recently held military exercises of strategic nuclear forces. The exercises were the largest in years
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Senator John McCain: Born to betray Senator John McCain: Born to betray

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The plight of Moslems in the USA
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service