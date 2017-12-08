World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Dmitry Nersesov

Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?

World » Americas

The decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel dooms the Middle East to a new era of tensions and violence. It also brings humiliation to the Arab world, fear and hatred for the Israelis, and the collapse of hopes for peace and deliverance from the terrorist threat to all.

Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?. 61649.jpeg

Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel? It is too easy to ascribe  everything to Donald Trump's unpredictability, his inexperience or to domestic political reasons. Trump does need the support of the Israeli lobby in America, but we would like to believe the lives of the millions do not depend on such trifle reasons, considerations and calculations.

Trump himself stated that his decision protects the interests of the United States and was made in an effort to seek a peaceful settlement between Israel and the Palestinians. He did not specify what interests he was talking about exactly. Recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will cause a storm of anger and outrage not only in Palestine, but in the whole Arab world. This is the ideal fuse for the new intifada. When Iraq and Syria have just managed to break the backbone of the strongest international terrorist organisation, Donald Trump has detonated a bomb that may lead to unpredictable consequences for the world.

Why move US Embassy to Jerusalem now?

Professional terrorists of the Islamic State* terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) have not merged with no less professional fighters of various Palestinian groups. A year ago, Pravda.Ru correspondents paid a visit to Palestine, where we could see that ISIL* ideology had not found followers there. Today, however, both Israel and Palestine are on the brink of another intifada.
If the new intifada occurs, it will be an intifada of a new type, with the active participation of surviving terrorists from Syria and Iraq. Neither Israel nor Palestine want such a development, but this is just the scenario that meets the interests of the United States.

The moment, when Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel also has a special significance. After all, the Congress made the principal decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem back in 1995. Since then, US presidents have only been able to postpone its implementation.

America could have done this before. In 2000, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon caused an outburst of Palestinian anger after he demonstratively "ascended" the Temple Mount. Sharon, who was nicknamed the "Bulldozer" in the region, clearly wanted to trigger powerful unrest that could give him a reason to set the situation in motion. If the USA had moved its embassy to Jerusalem back then, it would not have triggered a catastrophe, because the region was already highly unstable.

In addition, there was no such phenomenon as Islamist terrorism, nor were there any color revolutions. Plus, there was no war in Syria in the immediate vicinity to the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation. Presently, however, this move will lead to huge losses, costs and casualties.

How will Muslim nations respond to the USA?

It is worthy of note that the first reaction to the news came from Turkey. Turkish President Erdogan warned that Turkey would break off diplomatic ties with Israel. King of Jordan Abdullah II joined Erdogan with a similar statement afterwards. Both of them spoke about the insult that Trump  inflicted on all Muslims, adding that the Organisation of Islamic Solidarity would respond to the USA.

Turkey has long been harbouring plans to regain the status of the defender of all Muslims of the world and become world's major Islamic power instead of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis could not frown at Washington, because Saudi Arabia announced the reform of their own Wahhabi Islam. In addition, Riyadh has recently showed signs of cooperation with Israeli (sharing intelligence information) and was almost ready to open a Saudi diplomatic embassy in the Jewish State. In this situation, Saudi Arabia clearly loses to Turkey in the race for leadership in the Islamic world.

Against this background, the appearance of the King of Jordan is a landmark event. The Turkish-Jordanian duo does not look incidental. The Jordanian kingdom is called Hashemite: King Abdullah comes from the tribe of Banu Hashim - the tribe of Prophet Muhammad. His ancestors were expelled by the clan of Saud from the Hijaz - their kingdom on Arabian Coast. Two Islamic shrines are located on the territory of the Hijaz there are two shrines of Islam - the cities of Mecca and Medina. Jerusalem is the third shrine. It just so happens that its main defenders are the Turks and the Hashemites, rather than the Saudis who guard Mecca and Medina. This is a serious reason for a major split to occur in the Muslim and the Arab world.

Iran has been striving for the status of a defender of holy places of Islam, especially Jerusalem, as well. Iran does not hide its claims for the role of the leading empire in the Middle Eastern either. Iran intervened in the Syrian war for this particular reason. Prior to that, Tehran created Hezbollah in Lebanon and introduced the movement to the government.

The Americans forced all, the Saudis in the first place, to believe that the main source of threats to Arabs is Iran, but not Israel. What about now? Does Iran remain the prime enemy of all Arabs or has Israel regained its status? Is it the USA that appears as the enemy?

Donald Trump has given many more reasons for the Arab world to split further. Does it meet the interests of the United States? It probably does.

* Islamic State is a terrorist organisation, the activities of which are banned on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Dmitry Nersesov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics USA Israel Jerusalem arab world Donald Trump
Topical Analytics
Americas
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Technologies and discoveries
Elon Musk sells old ideas to NASA under the guise of unprecedented innovations
Americas
Former Brazilian President Jango's Death Anniversary: A Brave Heart
Readers' top
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Former Ukrainian officer declassifies secret of MH-17 crash over Donbass
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Now reading
Trump's Military Q
Americas
Trump's Military Q
Daughter of Putin's former employer to take part in Russian presidential election
Politics
Daughter of Putin's former employer to take part in Russian presidential election
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Americas
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Stalin's great-grandson: 'Napoleon and Stalin were two ideal figures in history of mankind'
Readers feedback
Stalin's great-grandson: 'Napoleon and Stalin were two ideal figures in history of mankind'
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Politics
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Conflicts
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK said that Vigilant Ace drills of the United States and South Korea come as a provocation that may trigger a war

North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
Real life stories
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
Games
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Disasters, catastrophes
Former Ukrainian officer declassifies secret of MH-17 crash over Donbass
Games
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018

Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia"

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Columnists
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Politics
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
Politics
Gorbachev blesses Putin for saving Russia from chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys the support of citizens, because, among other things, of their "natural desire to protect themselves,"

Gorbachev blesses Putin for saving Russia from chaos
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
Showbiz
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
News from the Kremlin
Putin makes official announcement about his intention to run for president in 2018
Conflicts
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Dmitry Nersesov Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel? Dmitry Nersesov Dmitriy Sudakov Elon Musk sells old ideas to NASA under the guise of unprecedented innovations Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Former Brazilian President Jango's Death Anniversary: A Brave Heart Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
European Court of Human Rights: Promoting filth and insolence
Russian athletes deprived of assistants and equipment for PyeongChang Games
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Putin says Trump listens to everything Russia tell him about North Korea
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Russian general says allegations of his involvement in MH17 crash are stupid
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
Elon Musk sells old ideas to NASA under the guise of unprecedented innovations
Former Ukrainian officer declassifies secret of MH-17 crash over Donbass
Former Ukrainian officer declassifies secret of MH-17 crash over Donbass
Former Ukrainian officer declassifies secret of MH-17 crash over Donbass
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed