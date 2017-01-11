Pravda.ru

The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow's Ritz Hotel

11.01.2017
 
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow's Ritz Hotel. 59581.jpeg

The story about the compromising information that the Kremlin has allegedly collected about Donald Trump looks increasingly absurd. The story started unfolding after the FBI announced that it had evidence to prove that the new President of the United States was Putin's agent.

The body of evidence on the subject is based on a video footage that shows Donald Trump in a company of prostitutes at The Ritz Hotel in Moscow. In the video, Trump supposedly asks the prostitutes to urinate on the bed, on which Barack Obama had slept.

Needless to say that no one has seen the video, but the story per se is definitely a bombshell.

Generally speaking, American policy makers have a serious obsession about natural bodily functions. Last year, for example, it was reported that an unidentified individual, presumably a Russian intelligence officer, defecated on the carpet in an apartment of an American diplomat. Of course, no evidence was presented whatsoever.

Interestingly, the "investigation" was conducted by another "independent expert", this time from the UK. Shortly before the publication of the British dossier on Trump, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson stated, visiting the United States, that one should stop demonizing Russia.

Let's get back to the report. Bloggers and social networkers wondered where the information about Donald Trump's leisure time in Moscow could come from. The story, as it appears, can be found on 4chan as high class fake news. The fake news was most likely launched on the net by Hillary Clinton's diehard supporters.

"Exposing a wet mattress as a piece of independent incriminating evidence is clearly a hopeless undertaking, because, for all of its its absurdity, the story is totally unfounded. Yet, it sounds like a good idea to put "the intelligence report about the wet mattress" in the same file with the British dossier. It thus creates an expressive image of a greedy madman, whom Putin holds by both his wallet and his balls," a poster wrote.

The story has once again clearly shown the mental abilities of Hillary Clinton's supporters. The Democratic Party experiences a deep-rooted crisis indeed. In general, the story about the adventures of Donald Trump in Moscow's Ritz Hotel has already been recognized as one huge epic fake news both in Russia and in the United States. Noteworthy, when Clinton's supporters and "FBI sources" took the story to the media, most US publications refused to print it.

"No, the Kremlin has no compromising information against Donald Trump. This is an absolute fabrication, a hoax and total nonsense. The Kremlin does not collect compromising information. The publication of the report from the US intelligence, which refers to the compromising information that the Kremlin supposedly has on Trump is nothing but pulp fiction," Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Politonline

Read article in Russian 








PRAVDA.RU
3528

