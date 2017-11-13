World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Aidyn Mehtiyev

Putin-Trump chemistry: Opposites don't attract

World » Americas

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which took place on November 10-11 in the Vietnamese resort city of Danang, will go down in history as a summit of lost illusions. The chance to hold a full-fledged meeting between presidents of Russia and the United States was missed through the fault of the US side.

On the first day of the APEC summit, Donald Trump was reminiscent of a character from Gogol's "The Marriage," who, being terrified with the ides of married life, escaped from his bride through the window. The notorious 45th US President confined himself to a formal handshake with Putin at the photoshoot ceremony, but was evasive and quickly retired.

It was clear that Trump did his best to avoid serious negotiations with Putin. Like Gogol's character, he avoided all major events on the first day of the summit and ignored two "program" meetings not to come across his Russian counterpart once more (Vladimir Putin participated in both of them). Apparently, the US leader was reluctant to discuss international issues with Vladimir Putin.

On the second day of the APEC summit, Trump was more sociable and predictable, but still evasive. The White House hurried to dot the i's, saying that the  meeting between Trump and Putin would not take place because of the busy schedule of the US president.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov counted several episodes during these two days, when Putin and Trump shook hands or tapped each other on the shoulder.

Putin also expressed his opinion about his encounters with Donald Trump in Vietnam. At the final meeting with media representatives, the Russian president admitted that it was not possible to hold full-fledged Russian-American talks. "This indicates that the relationship between Russia and the United States has not come out from the state of crisis," Putin said.

"First of all, it was due to the schedule of Mr. Trump's and my schedule, as well as with certain protocol formalities, which, unfortunately, our teams were not able to cope with. Well, they will be punished for that. Nothing terrible has happened," President Putin said adding that he was ready to think about the future of the US-Russian relationship.

In pictures:

Nevertheless, even during a brief dialogue, the two presidents gave the go-ahead for the publication of the text of the joint statement on Syria, which had been carefully coordinated the foreign policy departments of Russia and the United States. In the document, the two leaders reaffirmed their determination to "finally defeat the Islamic State" (the terrorist organisation is banned in Russia) and agreed to support military communication channels. "The struggle will continue," Putin confidently stated.

Trump also assessed the outcome of the meeting with Putin. According to him, Russia can make a significant contribution to the solution of world problems. Trump expressed confidence that he and his Russian counterpart would have excellent relations based on mutual trust. For example, the head of the White House believes that the Russian Federation did not interfere in the US presidential election.

A fly in the ointment was Senator John McCain, who urged Trump to take off his rose-tinted glasses by saying that the naive faith of the US president in the sincerity of Putin's intentions threatens the US national security.

US journalists believe that President Trump will continue avoiding full-fledged meetings with Putin while Robert Muller continues investigating  so-called "secret ties" of Trump's election headquarters with the Russian administration during the presidential race in 2016. Although the American leader remains calm outwardly,  sources in the White House say that he is worried about this investigation.

Aydin Mehtiyev
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


What Putin controls and what he is afraid of
Topics Vietnam Donald Trump
Topical Analytics
Americas
Putin-Trump chemistry: Opposites don't attract
Columnists
Donald Trump Marks America's "Heavy Toll of War" - From Vietnam
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Readers' top
An Elephant in a China Shop
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
Trump, The Reality TV President
Su-35 fighter aircraft outfitted with artificial intelligence
Now reading
Another war brewing in the Persian Gulf
Asia
Another war brewing in the Persian Gulf Видео 
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft Видео 
Do foreign men deserve Russian women?
Real life stories
Do foreign men deserve Russian women?
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
Asia
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die? Видео 
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Columnists
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop

Making foreign policy in accordance with Benjamin Netanyahu and in bringing nepotism to the White House in the form of son-in-law Jared Kushner, the deranged Donald Trump is simply soaking up some bad advice.

An Elephant in a China Shop
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Companies
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
Columnists
Trump, The Reality TV President
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop

Making foreign policy in accordance with Benjamin Netanyahu and in bringing nepotism to the White House in the form of son-in-law Jared Kushner, the deranged Donald Trump is simply soaking up some bad advice.

An Elephant in a China Shop
Trump, The Reality TV President
Columnists
Trump, The Reality TV President
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Family
Woman has children withdrawn from her after breast removal surgery
Columnists
Trump, The Reality TV President

Has anyone else the notion that the Presidency of the United States of America has taken on the air that one might expect at a hairdresser's salon complete with pink magazines, vapid empty-headedness permeating the room and gossip as thick as pea soup?

Trump, The Reality TV President
An Elephant in a China Shop
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop
Technologies and discoveries
Su-35 fighter aircraft outfitted with artificial intelligence
Companies
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin-Trump chemistry: Opposites don't attract Aidyn Mehtiyev Felicity Arbuthnot Donald Trump Marks America's "Heavy Toll of War" - From Vietnam Felicity Arbuthnot Alexander Artamonov Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500 Alexander Artamonov
Comments
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
It is only Russia that has fifth-generation fighter aircraft
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Lenin planted the seeds that destroyed the USSR
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
An Elephant in a China Shop
Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
An Elephant in a China Shop
Shootings: America, you have a problem
Shootings: America, you have a problem
Shootings: America, you have a problem
Trump, The Reality TV President
Europe needs to take urgent measures to save its bees before it's too late
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed