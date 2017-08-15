Pravda.ru

World » Americas

The monster is already inside America

15.08.2017
 
The monster is already inside America. 61057.jpeg

Officials with the US State Department believe that Moscow and Washington should find areas of cooperation. "We are two nuclear superpowers. I think many folks around the world agree that the United States and Russia should be able to work together in areas of mutual cooperation," spokesperson for the department Heather Nauert said, commenting on the recent statement from Russian PM Medvedev about the trade war. According to Nauert, the search for cooperation is necessary to "improve bilateral interaction" between Russia and the United States. As an example, the official referred to joint actions of Moscow and Washington to achieve a truce in Syria. Members of the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, and senators of the Federation Council also believe that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States.

Elena Ponomareva, Russian political scientist, historian, publicist, doctor of political sciences, professor of MGIMO, president of the International Institute for the Development of Scientific Cooperation, talked about the current state of affairs in the US-Russian relations in an exclusive interview with Pravda.Ru.

"Where, in what areas should Russia interact with the US, despite sanctions?"

"When you listen to what some American officials say, you can not but marvel at their sagacity. For all sensible people, not to mention those who are professionally engaged in politics, it is obvious that the interaction between such leading players as Russia and the United States is necessary and inevitable. Russia and the United States will cooperate no matter what difficulties may accompany this interaction.

"After the Great October Socialist Revolution, the centenary of which we celebrate this autumn, the United States stopped diplomatic contacts and blocked all economic relations with our country. During the 1930s, the United States recognized Soviet Russia on a diplomatic level again, although it did not prevent the development of cultural and human relations between our countries. We know that writers and engineers would come to visit Russia, but the form of cooperation was limited. Now we can see history repeating itself. If we look at our cooperation objectively, we can see that joint agreements would often be observed unilaterally.

"We perfectly understand that the USA, in the face of bankers and financiers, were among those who orchestrated and fuelled the Second World War, and then other Americans together with Russians participated in the defeat of fascism. After the victory, the Cold War came - again owing to efforts of Western colleagues. During the euphoria of the 1990s, Russia realised that it overestimated the United States. Suffice it to recall Mr. Bakatin, the head of the KGB, who handed over all the "wiretapping" to the Americans. Still, Russia cooperated with the US on most serious issues, even under worst conditions.

"The greatest priority today is the prevention of a nuclear war, non-admission of the nuclear arms race, the maintenance of the nonproliferation regime, the struggle against the deployment of nuclear arms in outer space and the prevention of the testing of weapons of mass destruction in space. Russia and the USA can cooperate in the struggle against international terrorism. However, in all fairness, one has to acknowledge that it was our Western partners, who contributed most to the development of the phenomenon of international terrorism. The States has supported international terrorists not only financially, but also politically. The Americans do not learn from history: first they nurtured Hitler's fascism, now they have raised a new monster - terrorism, and now they demonstrate readiness to struggle against it. However, the monster is already inside them - and inside many other countries. Of course, this is a serious global threat, which is not easy to eliminate.

"Another important area that requires cooperation is cybersecurity. The States blamed everything on Russia in connection with various cyber attacks that we have seen so far. Every controversy hides serious problems that certain forces try to veil from the public attention. Cyberattacks affect  national companies, the global financial system, control over weapons of mass destruction, nuclear munitions, the world information system. From this point of view, alleged interference in presidential elections pales in comparison.

Interviewed by Tatiana Traktina
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

5379

Popular photos

Business

Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam

Society

Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
American Fire n Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
American Fire n' Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Virginia: Time for reflection?
Virginia: Time for reflection?
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Dog farms: South Korea s inhuman and shameful cruelty and brutality
Dog farms: South Korea's inhuman and shameful cruelty and brutality

Incidents

The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
Knockout game comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
'Knockout game' comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service