Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back

17.05.2017
 
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back. 60495.jpeg
Source: REX

As expected, the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey has led to a sharp deterioration in relations between President Donald Trump and US special services. The American press accused the head of state of delivering particularly sensitive information to the Russian foreign minister. Does it mean that the campaign against President Trump is taking a new dimension? It appears that certain forces in the United States want to deprive the institute of presidency of independence.

It was reported that US President Donald Trump shared top secret information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the USA, Sergei Kislyak. According to the Washington Post, the secret information was obtained from an ally of the United States and was not subject to transfer to a third party. In particular, Trump informed Lavrov about the intention of the Islamic State organization to use laptops to explode passenger airliners. President Trump, the newspaper said, allegedly disclosed too many details to his Russian guests, who may thus figure out the source of the information - agents of a US-friendly country who spy for the USA in the ranks of ISIL fighters.

Let's have a closer look to this allegedly secret information.

Firstly, the news about the possibility for ISIL terrorists to use laptops to organize explosions on board airliners appeared several weeks ago, after the United States and several other countries banned the transportation of laptops in airplanes from the Middle East.  One does not have to be a super spy to understand: the Americans received a warning of danger and took it very seriously.

Secondly, it is clear that the information was obtained from secret agents, rather than ISIL's press releases.

Thirdly, Russia is a prime enemy for the Islamic State, just like the USA is. Russia has never cooperated with the Islamic State. Therefore, even if Lavrov and Kislyak found out something in the Oval Office that could endanger the lives of US or other agents serving inside ISIL, one can be 100% sure that they will not share their new knowledge with terrorists.

Fourthly, the US president has a legal right to declassify any document and any information without prior agreement with anyone. Therefore, even if he told something new to Lavrov, then there is nothing illegal about it.

Finally, both Russia and the United States are equally interested in protecting their citizens against ISIL terrorists. The two countries want to destroy this organization. Therefore, exchanging information on the subject seems completely normal. One can only praise US President Trump, if his efforts help prevent at least one terrorist attack.

In his Twitter account, Donald Trump wrote that he shared the information "concerning terrorism and aviation security" because he had a right for it and that he did it for "humanitarian reasons."

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Donald Trump tweeted.

In a nutshell, a closer look into the story reveals that it has been dreamed up. Yet, it allows, if desired, to raise the issue of the need to introduce control over president's activities (Trump or someone else - it doesn't matter) to deprive him of independence (in dealing with classified information for a start).

At this point, it is clear that US President has the right to declassify any information without agreement with either Congress or special services. Against the backdrop of the scandal about Trump's alleged ties with the Kremlin,  certain forces in the USA assume that it would be better to limit this right, because, as it turns out, most important issues of national security depend on the person who takes the Oval Office in the White House.

It seems that this is the purpose of the entire campaign against Trump and the institution of president as such.

Dmitry Nersesov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

5222

Popular photos

Business

Oil prices continue climbing
Oil prices continue climbing
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow

Society

Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Champions: Real versus Juve
Champions: Real versus Juve
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Europa League: United versus Ajax

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA published photos of the reverse side of the Sun, on which three UFOs were spotted. The photos were taken by STEREO spacecraft
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed

Incidents

Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
USA s strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
USA's strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service