Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Mike Pence inspects Latin America that longer remains USA's back yard

17.08.2017
 
Mike Pence inspects Latin America that longer remains USA's back yard. 61080.jpeg

US Vice-President Mike Pence is making another foreign tour to mark current priorities of Washington's foreign policy. Pence has recently visited Georgia and the Baltic States. Now Mike Pence tours Latin America.

"Our Western Hemisphere is a key priority for our administration.  Our values are the same, our interests are intertwined, and our futures are forever linked," Pence said in Argentina. "A prosperous Latin America means a more prosperous United States of America," he added.

Leftist anti-Americanism has been receding lately against the backdrop of the chronic disease - omnipresent corruption. One could see this happening in Argentina, Brazil, some other Central American countries.

Events took the most dramatic turn in Venezuela - the main front of the struggle between nationally oriented left-wing forces seeking to wrest control of national wealth from the hands of American capital and comprador forces bribed by American monopolies.

The victory of President Maduro and his Constitutional Assembly will mean the success of the left and the defeat of the United States. The victory of the parliament will revive absolute power of Washington.

This is how the US administration views the situation. It is no coincidence that President Trump prefaced Pence's visit to Latin America with arguments about the possibility of military intervention in the name of "freedom and democracy" in Venezuela. This showed that Washington is still ready for anything to preserve its positions in the region.

The response to Donald Trump's threats was predictable: Venezuela's neighbours, even the ones that  oppose actions of President Maduro, declared the military scenario unacceptable.

This, in principle, could be regarded as the defeat of the White House. Yet, Pence, who tries to look as peace-loving as possible, obtains an opportunity to demand support from Latin Americans for sanctions against Maduro and the imposition of the blockade of Venezuela in exchange for the USA's refusal to fight the Caracas regime.

Apparently, this is the goal of Mike Pence's tour. In addition to the Venezuelan problems, he actively discusses issues of trade and economic cooperation between America and Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Panama. Interestingly, when Mike Pence arrived in Latin America, Foreign Minister of Bolivia Fernando Huanacuni arrived in Moscow.

Bolivia is one of the most anti-American countries in the region. Along with Venezuela, Bolivia maintains close relations with Russia. Fernando Huanacuni invited President Putin to visit Bolivia in the autumn, when the country hosts the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (GECF).

As we can see, Latin America no longer appears to be the back yard of the United States, where Washington can do whatever it wants. Not all countries of the region are united in their rejection of Maduro's policy, and not all of them look up to America. In addition to Venezuela and Bolivia, Nicaragua, Cuba and Ecuador do not intend to back down to the United States either.

In these circumstances, Mike Pence's tour looks more like an inspection trip on the eve of another escalation of confrontation. Washington clearly intends to deepen the split between the states of the region.

Dmitry Nersesov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

4022

Popular photos

Business

Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam

Society

Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Russians start drinking less
Russians start drinking less
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying spasibo
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying 'spasibo'
Tragedy in Madeira: 13 crushed to death by falling tree
Tragedy in Madeira: 13 crushed to death by falling tree

Most popular

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
World's healthiest and oldest living people share their secret recipe
World's healthiest and oldest living people share their secret recipe
The valley of the Hunza River on the border between India and Pakistan is known as an "oasis of youth". The life span of the inhabitants of the valley reaches 110-120 years. Those people are hardly...
Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

American Fire n Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
American Fire n' Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Virginia: Time for reflection?
Virginia: Time for reflection?
For Russia With Love, Trump Is Right And The Congress Is Wrong
For Russia With Love, Trump Is Right And The Congress Is Wrong
Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state

Incidents

The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
Iran asking for trouble again, USA happy to give it
Iran asking for trouble again, USA happy to give it
Saboteur tells of instructions from Security Service of Ukraine to attack Crimea
Saboteur tells of instructions from Security Service of Ukraine to attack Crimea
Tensions on Korean Peninsula receding, Chinese official says
Tensions on Korean Peninsula receding, Chinese official says
Knockout game comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
'Knockout game' comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service