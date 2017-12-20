World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’

World » Americas

The UN General Assembly adopted Ukraine's resolution which condemns violations of human rights that allegedly take place in the Crimea.

UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’. 61716.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

On December 19, the document was adopted by a majority vote: 70 countries voted in favor of the resolution, mainly the USA and its satellites, while 26 countries voted against it, including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, India, Kazakhstan, Cuba, North Korea, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Africa.

China and 76 other countries abstained from making a decision on the subject. In its decision, the UN General Assembly pointed out Kiev's efforts aimed at "putting an end to the Russian occupation of the Crimea."

Ukraine prepared the resolution in co-authorship with 30 countries. Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Pavel Klimkin called the process of adopting the resolution "one of the most difficult" ones. "The pressure on Russia has been strengthened, and we are grateful for your strong position and support, friends," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter account.

A while back, the UN prepared a report, which accused Russia of violating human rights in the Crimea after it became a part of the Russian Federation. The authors of the report noted that the situation with human rights in the Crimea significantly deteriorated after 2014.

Meanwhile, Russian officials expressed their negative opinion about the document calling it "biased and unfair." Crimea's Minister for Information and Mass Communications, Dmitry Polonsky, called the report an act of "international nonsense."

At the same time, the UN General Assembly Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs adopted Ukraine's draft resolution on the state of human rights protection in the Crimea. The document calls Russia an "occupant power," urges to start school education in the Crimean Tatar language and lift the ban from the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars, which Russia had recognized as extremist organization.

As long as Ukraine's most recent resolution has received the support from the USA and its satellites - from Canada to Japan, including the EU - it appears that it was the United States that made the resolution real.

Noteworthy, the UN Secretariat acknowledged that as early as on March 1, 2014, the department received and verified with the official press of the organization the statement from the "toppled" President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, who requested the deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine. In other words, the legitimate (from the point of view of world and Ukrainian legislation) President of Ukraine notified the UN about the need to deploy Russian troops for the purpose to restore the constitutional order in Ukraine.

Crimean officials criticized the adoption of the Ukrainian resolution on the situation with human rights on the peninsula. The UN has thus discredited itself and nullified its authority, representatives of the Crimean authorities said.

"The UN gradually loses its functional responsibilities, and has ceased to meet the realities of world politics in the field of security, stability and respect for human rights," Vice Speaker of the Crimean Parliament Remzy Ilyasov told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the Crimea regrets "the UN has become a platform for Western powers to defend and promote their issues." "We are tired of repeating it: there was no annexation. The question of annexation should not be raised at all. It was the people of the Crimea, who voted overwhelmingly for the opportunity to live in Russia. Western countries should at least facilitate the integration of the Crimean economy into the Russian economy rather than increase tensions and encourage violations of rights of the Crimean people," the vice speaker said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia crimea ukraine crimea referendum UN general assembly
Topical Analytics
Americas
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Conflicts
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Columnists
Trump, North Korea, Iran. Some Facts and “the instinct to attack.”
Readers' top
Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like
America declares economic war on Russia
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Now reading
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft Видео 
Russian families with children in Europe have no way back to Russia
Family
Russian families with children in Europe have no way back to Russia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Some ideas about North Korea
Asia
Some ideas about North Korea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Planet Earth
Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky, who has recently returned from the International Space Station, said that open space has a typical smell of metal welding

Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like
America declares economic war on Russia
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia

The forecast focuses on the continuing decline in prices on oil because of the growing popularity of electric vehicle

Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Politics
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact

So the Pentagon did have a UFO project and it was based on evidence. New light has been shed on the age-old mystery surrounding the famous "weather balloons", flashing lights and hovering objects. The program ran this decade and was funded by millions of dollars.

Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Economics
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Africa
Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Dmitry Sudakov UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’ Dmitry Sudakov Felicity Arbuthnot Trump, North Korea, Iran. Some Facts and “the instinct to attack.” Felicity Arbuthnot Contributor submission Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Contributor submission
Comments
America declares economic war on Russia
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Three Russian Women Charged with Prostitution for No Reason in Egypt
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Trump, North Korea, Iran. Some Facts and “the instinct to attack.”
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
America declares economic war on Russia
Torturing Jerusalem with USA's help: No peace, but eternal war for Jews and Arabs
European Court of Human Rights: Promoting filth and insolence
Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed