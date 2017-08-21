Pravda.ru

World » Americas

America falls into Trotskyism

21.08.2017
 
A look at modern-day America gives one an impression of a large-scale social and political experiment unfolding in the country. The scale of the experiment brings back the memory of what Russia experienced 100 years ago. Consequences are likely to be similar.

Speaking about the USA during Obama's presidency, Russia's prominent politician and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov often used the term "Trotskyism." The essence of this phenomenon lies in absolutism of globalism and complete rejection of all nationally-oriented aspects of life. Secondly,  Trotskyism highlights the process while nullifying the ultimate goal: "The process is everything, the ultimate goal is nothing!"

When translated into the language of practical politics, Trotskyism designates "permanent (uninterrupted) revolution," which is a goal per se. When characterising the USA during Obama's presidency, academician Primakov saw constant movement forward for the sake of the progress  itself, the constant struggle with enemies for the sake of the struggle.

Trotskyism, which received rapid development during Obama's stay in power, contributed to total dissolution of global, universal system of values in the United States. In other words, the presidency of Barack Obama was a gigantic experiment, the goal of which was to transform the US into a state of a new type, into the "world's first global state."

The laws of the new state like this would become universal. Indeed, American courts were given the right to judge anyone for anything in global scale, while the US and its citizens would become immune to any courts outside the US. We have seen this mechanism in action many times.

Traditionally, there is another side to the coin. The transformation of the United States into a global state envisaged the renunciation of national, historical and psychological identity. It would seem that the United States is prepared or this depersonalisation better than any other country in the world. After all, the country was built by immigrants who started their life on the new land with the complete destruction of Native Americans, as well as flora and fauna of the open continent. The USA, from the very onset, excluded any kind of restrictions. The American history is like permanent and unbreakable destruction of all restrictions and prohibitions in the spirit of classical Trotskyism (prone to anarchism).

The transformation of the American nation into an impersonal mass of citizens of the world devoid of differences on racial, linguistic and religious grounds, should have been enhanced with the erasure of gender differences and division into generations. Until recently, it seemed that the Americans were ready to go to those extremes.

However, after Obama's first presidential term, the United States was shocked by the emergence of conservatives in the ranks of the Republican Party - the so-called Tea Party. This movement rebelled against the establishment. All of a sudden, it suddenly became clear that there were many Americans who did not want to part with everything that makes them Americans. They want to remains as descendants of their fathers and grandfathers who love their land. They did not want to stop being men and women who were destined to become parents, to pass their land to their children whom they wanted to raise according to their own traditions and standards.

The Tea Party was defeated, but the phenomenon proved tenacious: it has brought Donald Trump to the White House. Adherents of the idea of eternal revolution despise backward and old-fashioned individuals confined to their delusions, property, land, traditions and monuments.

It was memory that Trotskyists used to struggle against zealously. In today's America, the war against the past has become the main component of tdomestic policy in the United States.

According to new American Trotskyists, the past should be replaced with revolutionary present, new heroes and symbols. Barack Obama has surely become one of those symbols. Obama has gone down in history as the first black POTUS. Most likely, he will be turned into a first saint of the new era.

When describing Trotskyism, one should mention that this phenomenon has always been the source and theoretical basis for most terrible and cruel forms of dictatorship. This road starts with proclamations of maximum freedom, and then unlimited freedom for those who were oppressed, constrained and unfree. Freedom without limits very quickly develops into a dictatorship.

In today's America, one can already see first steps of "dictatorship of freedom." Let's pay attention to the ongoing process of lifting all kinds of prohibitions and restrictions in the USA. It is banned to ban everything in today's America. The ban on bans is the worst of all forms of dictatorship, since it has no restrictions.

Freedom is never enough as there is always something forbidden left. Freedom can not be a tool either, because nothing can be above freedom. If something or someone needs to be destroyed for the sake of freedom - it will be done so. At the same time, if one needs to sacrifice freedom to preserve something, it will not work.

Joseph Stalin cast aside delusional globalistic dreams and attempts to turn Russia into the first global state. Russia has been there and done that, and America is just trying. The technological level  does not matter here - the main thing is the state of mind. In a place, where millions have been stupefied enough to give up their past, their faces and gender, their name and nationality, if they are ready to forget about their parents and children, the Trotskyites will come to conduct their monstrous experiments there.

Dmitry Nersesov
