World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Bolton in Moscow: Wasting words, beating the wind?

World » Americas

What was Trump's adviser John Bolton doing in Russia? First and foremost, Bolton has had meetings with all of the country's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin. Was Bolton looking for disagreements or understanding? 

Bolton in Moscow: Wasting words, beating the wind?. 63089.jpeg

This week, US National Security Advisor Donald Trump John Bolton had meetings with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and finally Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agenda of the meetings was predictable: the INF Treaty, the START Treaty, the crises in Syria, in Ukraine, in Afghanistan, Iran's nuclear issue and the DPRK's nuclear program. Was Bolton in Moscow to waste words and beat the wind? Pravda.Ru asked an expert opinion on the subject from Sergei Mikhailov, a researcher at the Euro-Atlantic and Defence Studies Department of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies.

"Did Bolton come to Moscow to sound out opportunities for discrepancies on various issues among our politicians?"

"This is a traditional American approach - to always work with a maximum number of participants in the political process. I do not exclude that he is trying to sound out peculiarities about the ways Russian politicians approach foreign policy issues in order to use them for their own purposes. Bolton also discussed the possibility of a new meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, which may take place after the midterm elections in the United States. The most important thing on the agenda is the INF Treaty."

"Has the treaty become outdated after China and Iran reached the nuclear level of development, as President Trump earlier said?" 

"The current US administration is trying to exit as many international agreements as possible. The Americans want to show the world that they do not depend on anyone else. Not that long ago, Washington announced its withdrawal from the agreement on the International Court of Justice, which concluded that the United States was violating the 1955 treaty with Iran. The Transatlantic Partnership Treaty was not signed at all. Trump's announcement of the withdrawal from the INF Treaty continues the trend."

"What about China?" 

"Technically, China can join in. Practically, it would mean that China would have to destroy a whole class of its weapons. China has been developing the class of missiles that allegedly threaten the United States. Yet, those missiles can only reach the Hawaii Islands. If there is a weapon that threatens the United States, it has to be intercontinental ballistic missiles. 

"Exiting the INF Treaty comes as a move to put pressure on Russia and China. The latest US national security strategy, adopted in December 2017, declared Russia and China the main strategic rivals of the United States. In addition, the two parties in the USA are now trying to compete with each other in the defence of US national interests." 

Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Topics INF treaty john bolton start treaty nuclear weapons ballistic missile short-range missile
Comments (23)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Anomalous phenomena
The robots of sex
News All >
Now reading
Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly transforms to address to the whole nation
News from the Kremlin
Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly transforms to address to the whole nation
Pravda.Ru on Reddit's 'Ask Me Anything.' US-Russian friendship is dead
Opinion
Pravda.Ru on Reddit's 'Ask Me Anything.' US-Russian friendship is dead
What weapons the USA, Russia and China may use in case of World War III
Americas
What weapons the USA, Russia and China may use in case of World War III
Readers' top
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
The robots of sex
Steven Seagal founds new company in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier

The accident occurred when the Admiral Kuznetsov was exiting the dock. According to the source, the tanks of the PD-50 dock got filled with water because of blackouts.

Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sensationalism, populism, when politics is entertainment and the people vote for a circus, a clown as the ringmaster. Brazil just made a huge mistake.

Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Europe
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West

The FUKUS Axis France-UK-US turned the country with the highest Human Development Index in Africa into a failed state. Accountability? Are you joking?

Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Contributor submission Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The robots of sex Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russia's sanctions cause Ukraine to collapse further
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Is Putin guilty of the Kerch school massacre?
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.