Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Scandals in Washington mark decline of US supremacy

24.05.2017
 
Scandals in Washington mark decline of US supremacy. 60544.jpeg
AP photo

The events of recent weeks show that Washington has been losing initiative on the world stage. This is most noticeable for what has been happening in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) lately. US President Trump tries to promote large-scale and extremely ambitious projects in the Middle East. However, their fate depends on the development of internal political scandals in the United States.

Washington's foreign economic activities have been reluctant recently. This reluctance was especially noticeable during "Belt and Road" summit in Beijing. At this international forum of global level, America was represented by secondary officials, whose role at the summit was purely nominal. In other words, the US administration chose to refrain from participating in the Eurasian initiative.

If it were a question of the Obama administration, it would be logical to assume that Washington would thus emphasise its commitment to its own project targeting Asia - the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). According to Obama's plan, the TPP (in which there was no place for China) was to become one of the foundations of the new world trade order, along with the US-EU Transatlantic Partnership (TTIP).

However, President Trump immediately rejected both the TTIP and the TPP. Officials with the Trump administration said that the US was more interested in developing bilateral cooperation, because multilateral partnerships were unprofitable for America.

Those remarks were voiced at a time when trade ministers of eleven APR states, members of the TPP, gathered in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. It would seem that USA's pullout from the project was supposed to put an end to it. Yet, the Hanoi meeting decided to continue the project without America, but perhaps with the participation of other countries, such as China and Russia, for example.

Such a development is not going to please Washington. At the same time, US officials can blame only themselves, because the American foreign policy has been pretty hectic recently, including in the field of world trade. American politicians have been entangled in endless scandals, accusations and revelations. This obviously stops them from making important and balanced decisions.

They clearly can not respond to the Eurasian challenge (Belt and Road). They are unlikely to find an effective substitute for Obama's strategy of global trading blocs. After all, this strategy was conceived as a replacement for the universal WTO system, in which the USA would determine foreign trade rules and regulations, which in turn would give the USA an opportunity to manage the economic development of its partners.

Now the USA is going back to bilateral mechanisms controlled by the WTO. It appears that this move of President Trump contains a lot more dangers than his mythical ties with Russia.

To cover the damage from such a drastic correction of the USA's foreign trade strategy, Trump needs new jobs for Americans badly. That's why he went to Saudi Arabia, where he concluded deals worth hundreds of billions of dollars. State-of-the-art weapons, the participation of American companies in large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects for Arabian money will provide hundreds of thousands of new jobs in America.

This is, of course, a great achievement. Will Trump be able to keep it if his reputation continues declining because of ongoing scandals and accusations?

Dmitry Nersesov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Putin offers Asia a new, non-American way
4471

Popular photos

Business

China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan

Society

Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers

Most popular

The power of the Baltic Fleet of Russia
The power of the Baltic Fleet of Russia
The Baltic Fleet is the Russian Federation Navy's presence in the Baltic Sea. The fleet had been part of the navy of Imperial Russia and later the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
US experts believe that the Russian S-400 air defense system is good, but it is good against fourth-generation aircraft, while the United States has many fifth-generation aircraft. Figuratively...
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
The Assault on Trump
The Assault on Trump
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump s People Will Not
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump's People Will Not
North Korea and the legal issue
North Korea and the legal issue
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed

Incidents

ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North
South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion
Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service