World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Anton Kulikov

USA starts trolling Putin officially

World » Americas

US-based television channel CNBC continues producing sensational news about Russia. A few days ago, this television channel found a Russian nuclear cruise missile on the bottom of the Barents Sea. The news has worked very well - even the Kremlin paid attention to it.

Now the channel has produced another sensation. According to CNBC, the US State Department is running a trolling campaign against Russian President Putin. The campaign, the channel said, is conducted as part of the efforts of the United States to counter the Russian aggression.

It seems problematic to find a direct analogy to the concept of "trolling" in ordinary life. In general, this is a form of provocation and bullying in online communication.

Thus, according to CNBC, the US State Department established a position of "senior advisor for Russian malign activities and trends." The acronym for the new position appeared immediately - SARMAT. This word coincides with the name of Russia's state-of-the-art missile system Sarmat, about which Vladimir Putin spoke in his Address to the Federal Assembly in March of this year. Just in case, Sarmat can overcome any anti-missile defence system in the world and has a limitless range.

Russia created Sarmat missiles long before Putin's speech. Nevertheless, the State Department decided that it would be a good option for trolling. At least, CNBC says so.

The channel refers to US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell, who allegedly reported the above-mentioned news during a hearing in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. The US official clarified that the title of the new position and the name of the Russian missile was not a mere coincidence. CNBC concluded that the US State Department was trolling Putin.

However, American experts, whom CNBC interviewed, took the news with a grain of salt. Political scientist Stephen Sestanovich suggested that the news could be a form of prank in the spirit of British comedian Sasha Baron Cohen. Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul could not find what to say, but noted that the information was "curious."

In general, one can see that the above is another element of the information war. They firmly believe in the West that Putin is a master of trolling himself. If Putin criticises the USA, it means that he is trolling US officials. If Putin goes to Austria for a wedding party, he is trolling the USA too. Now, as it appears, the Americans have weaponised the tool that they have ascribed to Putin themselves.

Anton Kulikov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Monster Sarmat missile ready for trials
Topics Sarmat vladimir putin US State Department us-russian relations
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
USA starts trolling Putin officially
Technologies and discoveries
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
Columnists
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
News All >
Now reading
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
Technologies and discoveries
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it Видео 
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets Видео 
Putin calls new sanctions 'counterproductive'. Russia to bid farewell to US dollar
Economics
Putin calls new sanctions 'counterproductive'. Russia to bid farewell to US dollar
Readers' top
Sweden wakes up to exit EU and take Russia as partner
Russia will export titanium and rocket engines to USA no matter what
Kalashnikov unveils Russian electric car to compete with Tesla
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
Man opens fire at police officers in Moscow, one officer wounded
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Finance
Bank of Russia maximizes gold acquisition, sets new records in gold reserves

In July, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation acquired more than 26 tons of gold, having thus increased total gold reserves to 1,970 tons evaluated at $77.41 billion

Bank of Russia maximizes gold acquisition, sets new records in gold reserves
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Europe
Sweden wakes up to exit EU and take Russia as partner
Real life stories
Man sentenced to 11.5 years for bringing bottle of Peruvian Ayahuasca drink to Russia
Columnists
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship

The ongoing and continuous carping against Russia by the UK is synonymous with an out-dated and dangerous stance, a disability to understand the Big Picture

The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
Man sentenced to 11.5 years for bringing bottle of Peruvian Ayahuasca drink to Russia
Real life stories
Man sentenced to 11.5 years for bringing bottle of Peruvian Ayahuasca drink to Russia
Americas
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
Finance
Bank of Russia maximizes gold acquisition, sets new records in gold reserves
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets

The topic of Mistral helicopter carriers has been under debate since the time when Russia signed the relevant contract with France in 2011

Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus
Finance
USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus
Americas
US intelligence fears Putin can divide USA
Finance
Bank of Russia maximizes gold acquisition, sets new records in gold reserves
Anton Kulikov USA starts trolling Putin officially Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
Belarus may deprive Russia of sweets and ice cream
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Belarus may deprive Russia of sweets and ice cream
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
US intelligence fears Putin can divide USA
Man sentenced to 11.5 years for bringing bottle of Peruvian Ayahuasca drink to Russia
Kalashnikov unveils Russian electric car to compete with Tesla
Man opens fire at police officers in Moscow, one officer wounded
Russia will export titanium and rocket engines to USA no matter what
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
China can cause US economy to collapse quickly
Man opens fire at police officers in Moscow, one officer wounded
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
China can cause US economy to collapse quickly
China can cause US economy to collapse quickly
Kalashnikov unveils Russian electric car to compete with Tesla
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.